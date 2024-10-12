After Netflix Axed That ‘90s Show, It Just Canceled Yet Another Two-Season Show

Subscribers enjoy the best shows on Netflix , but some have taken issue with an element of one of the best streaming services . The powers that be at the massive platform are known for swiftly canceling shows. Many of the streamer’s original series have been dropped after one season while others last two. One particular production that falls into the latter category is the recently canned That ‘90s Show . Now, only about a week since that decision was reported, another two-season show has been axed by the company.

The latest title to join the list of TV shows ending or canceled in 2024 is Unstable – the workplace comedy co-created by and starring father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. Deadline reports that the crew was recently informed of the decision not to proceed with a third season of the series. While an official reason for the content-related move was not given, the trade notes that Netflix’s renewal choices are based on viewing vs. cost. Also, the second season of the Lowes’ small-screen romp didn’t crack the streamer’s Top 10 streaming list.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While this may not be the news that fans of the show want to hear, there may be a glimmer of hope. Sources say that the producers are currently aiming to shop the production at other TV entities. Said method has worked for some Netflix titles in the past, including the One Day at a Time reboot and the romantic comedy series Uncoupled. However, the latter show was canceled again after Showtime greenlit it for a second season.

Having debuted in 2023, Unstable centers on eccentric tech magnate Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), who finds himself in a funk following the death of his wife. With his colleagues concerned for his personal well being and that of the company, Ellis’ son, Jackson (John Owen) is coaxed into working there. The two Dragons ultimately clash at times due to their stark personality differences but also bond over their grief. Also filling out the main cast are Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Pilar Ferreira and Aaron Branch.

The show served as something of a passion project for Rob Lowe, who relished the opportunity to work with his son. While speaking with CinemaBlend, Rob praised John Owen’s talents as an actor, saying that “he’s incapable of playing a dishonest moment.”

While the producers of Unstable try to find a new home for the show, the EPs behind That ‘90s Show are doing the same. Kurtwood Smith, who serves as a co-lead and producer on the That ‘70s Show offshoot, confirmed as much when the cancellation news came down. As of this writing, there’s been no update on that front, though Deadline notes that if it’s picked up, a linear network would be the likely landing spot. The same would reportedly also be most viable for the Lowes’ show.

It’s hardly ever easy when Netflix axes a show and, as in this case, cancellations can happen in proximity to each other. After ‘90s Show’s demise and before Unstable’s, the streamer also canceled Kaos , marking yet another one-season show that’s been canceled. Needless to say, the streaming giant is cleaning house as it sees fit, and time will tell if other titles are put on the chopping block.

