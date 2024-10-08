Following That ‘90s Show’s Cancellation At Netflix, The Streamer Just Axed A One-Season Series

Many of the best shows on Netflix have managed to last more than two seasons, though most probably know by now that the streamer has now problem dropping the axe on an original. That’s especially the case when it comes to one-season productions. Unfortunately, fans were recently met with the news that the company canceled That ‘90s Show after two seasons. Now, the streamer has sacked yet another series after just one season, and there was some major talent behind this one.

Kaos – the Greek and Roman mythology-infused comedy starring Jeff Goldblum – has been canceled after a single season of eight episodes. The news comes by way of Variety , which didn’t provide a concrete reason for the series’ demise. However, the trade did mention that the god-centric romp – which premiered on August 29 – didn’t make much of an impression with audiences, despite spending four weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 list.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Variety also reports that the cancellation was initially confirmed by one of Kaos’ cast members. Aurora Perrineau, who played the role of Eurydice (or “Riddy”) broke the news via a since-deleted Instagram post. The actress was open about how the news “hurts,” and she went on to chronicle her journey to landing her role and eventually working with her colleagues. With that, Perrineau also praised the cast and crew and expressed gratitude for having been able to be a part of the production.

Created by The End of the F***ing World alum Charlie Covell, Kaos is a modern-day story that centers around the mighty (and petty) Zeus, who’s played by Jeff Goldblum. The series chronicles his attempts to maintain his dominance over humanity as well as his fellow gods. All the while, he must contend with the long-imprisoned Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), who launches a plan to overthrow the Greek thunder god. The cast also includes the likes of Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, Rakie Ayola, Killian Scott, Debi Mazar and David Thewlis.

More on Netflix Originals (Image credit: HBO) Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Reportedly Exited His New Netflix Show With Lena Headey, And The Timing Doesn't Bode Well

Dropping shows after just one season has become a habit of not just Netflix but many of the other best streaming services on the market. For instance, earlier this year, Netflix canceled The Brothers Sun after one season, which was an under-the-radar move that had me shook. Also, Max canned The Girls on the Bus after a sole season of 10 episodes. It’s understandable that this is a business and that tough decisions have to be made. Still, learning of a show’s cancellation after becoming invested in it is a hard pill to swallow.

When it comes to That ‘90s Show, there may still be hope for fans. Series star and EP Kurtwood Smith revealed that the producers would attempt to shop the That ‘70s Show sequel series around to other places. It’s hard to say whether those efforts will be successful, but that route has proven to be successful for some other programs in the past.

There’s been no indication as to whether a similar plan is in place for Kaos, which may disappoint any avid viewers it gained. Whether it eventually becomes viewed as one of those Netflix shows that shouldn’t have been canceled after a single season remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it’s honestly still disappointing to see yet another one-season show bite the dust.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors