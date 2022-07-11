After Netflix Debuted New Series How To Build A Sex Room, The Internet Definitely Had Reactions

Stranger Things ’ final Season 4 episodes marked the midway point in Netflix’s 2022 TV schedule , sending fans into the dreariness of summer with chills and thrills to spare. But now that the teen-geared horror series is on hiatus until its final season arrives , the streaming service delivered something more in tune with its adult viewership: the new unscripted series How to Build a Sex Room.

Hosted by UK interior designer Melanie Rose, How to Build a Sex Room is very much about what its title implies, with each episode focusing on creating more interesting and sex-friendly living spaces for a variety of different sex partners. (Don't expect anything too hardcore, though there are Netflix movies for that.) And if you thought Twitter was going to sit back, presumably in a sex swing, and react calmly to this show’s streaming arrival, then that collar around your neck must be cutting off too much oxygen.

The Positive Reactions To How To Build A Sex Room

To start things off, actor and producer Jennifer Kretchmer is definitely a big fan of How to Build a Sex Room, from its subject matter to its human subjects to the way the show is formatted and beyond. It'd be harder to find a more practically observed complimentary tweet than this:

There’s a new show on Netflix called “How to Build a Sex Room” that is one of the most brilliant reality show formats I’ve seen. Scintillating spin on a home makeover show, sex and kink education, features all sorts of relationships and styles. As a product, it’s genius. It’s a perfect example of how to put a twist on an existing standard and make it fresh. As a producer, I’m just so impressed by the levels to the show concept and format. @dreamwisp

Expectedly, not everyone’s reactions to the new streaming series were as down-to-earth, but it might be surprising to see so many viewer reactions that tapped into appreciating how the show handled its content, as much as appreciating what was seen and said. Here’s another somewhat similar take that represents a lot of what the pro-Sex Room viewers are tweeting.

I just finished watching 'How to Build a Sex Room' on Netflix and ... it is probably one of the most sex positive shows I've seen. The soundtrack is completely awesome and every song they play use is a bop. Also, the designer, Melanie Rose is lovely and so accepting. . . . This 8 episode 'design series' actually does an amazing job of showing that kink comes in all shapes, sizes and flavours. I highly recommend it. @machtaholic

In the same vein, lots of fans are giving host and designer Melanie Rose love and support after watching How to Build a Sex Room’s first season. First and foremost for being such a welcoming presence, while her design skills themselves are up for debate (as seen lower). This fan’s assessment sets things up accordingly:

okay HOW TO BUILD A SEX ROOM is perfect reality television — bake off vibes with banger home renovation, kinky sex ed, and all sexual orientations and relationship types. also the british lady tops the shit out of everyone. the british lady’s contractor flogs her on a spanking bench they’ve just unloaded on the front lawn in front of his (adult) son in the first episode, I don’t know what else to tell you. @jeannakadlec

To close things out on the positive side, a lot of viewers also shared in sentiments similar to this one, in the sense that a WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE would love to have a sex room (or a sex house, in certain cases), despite lacking other people to share things with.

I’m having zero sex but this how to build a sex room show makes me want a sex room 😂😂

While some of the rooms and apparatuses seen in How to Build a Sex Room are certainly meant for two or more people, I think we can all agree single peeps could find many ways to amuse themselves in lieu of a partner.

Some Slightly More Critical Reactions To How To Build A Sex Room

Not everyone who tuned into Netflix's latest home reno series came...(pause for effect)...away with good vibes and happiness. For all the viewers that were impressed and gobsmacked by some of the set-ups and toy arrays that were on display, there were quite a few who shared less-than-glowing takes on the show. While the opinion below isn't so scathing, it speaks to the idea that others shared, in that How to Build a Sex Room still isn't quite as sexually embracing and wide-reaching as it could be.

What the "how to build a sex room" show considers a large sex toy collection and what I consider a large sex toy collection are... Not the same. Like what do you mean it all fits in one drawer. @maxwellander

For some people, a sex toy collection amounts to a rubber dong, a pair of handcuffs, and VHS porn from the '80s. But modern sex enthusiasts aren't so quick to settle for suich minimalist approaches. Which is absolutely the case when it comes to the combined tweets laid out below, with shots fired all over the place.

Lost interest in Netflix's How to Build a Sex Room when I saw 10 decorative pillows in shams on a bed and no sex wedge. Why is there a comforter on the bed? You are not sleeping. Where is the sheet to soak up all the juices or repel the juices? where is the wall size mirror? Where are the towels and the lubes? The sound proofing. Nowhere to store the dongs? You can't have a real sex room in an apartment without some serious sound proofing. There better not be carpeting on the floor. I'm so unimpressed. @Jessie_Fairfax

For all that the above take can be viewed as over the top, so to speak, the Twitter user does make a lot of sense, in that How to Build a Sex Room doesn't put quite as much focus on the messier side of sex and storage as it does sanitary organization and vibrant visuals. Speaking of such visuals:

idk if y’all have watched How To Build A Sex Room on Netflix yet but it is absolutely wildthe designer says things like “im going to make this room incredibly classy” and then covers the wall in purple and black flocked velvet wallpaper and buys a white leather couch 💀 pic.twitter.com/9hrrC6RRNhJuly 9, 2022 See more

For the most part, people speaking out against the show are mostly just calling it out for what it lacks, and aren't necessarily wholly against what's there to begin with. One has to crawl before one walks, and the same goes for streaming sex room renovation shows.

A Few More Generally Amusing Reactions To How To Build A Sex Room

Between the hype and the dismay were a wealth of Twitter users who had more random, silly, and/or uncomfortable reactions to How to Build a Sex Room, such as the one below:

My mother claims to have 'accidentally' clicked on a show called How to Build A Sex Room. Now I’m having to sit here and pretend I don’t know anything on the screen before me. @AnubisBasically

Not everyone is comfortable enough in their familial relationships to talk about sex rooms with their mothers, for better or worse, which no doubt led to some strange silences while watching. A similar instance occurred with the user below, who took things a little too psychologically:

Bf and I are watching 'How to Build a Sex Room' and the designer asked about fantasies. The client said 'I’m into CBT.' I thought 'Me too!' Bf immediately knew it meant cock and ball torture but I thought she meant Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. @rhinestoned69

And finally, let's get a drum set in here so we can end things on a classic rim jo...shot. A classic rim shot is definitely what I meant.

I’m watching “How to Build a Sex Room” and after 2 minutes I think the answer is “Have Lots of Money” @truelips78