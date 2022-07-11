After Netflix Debuted New Series How To Build A Sex Room, The Internet Definitely Had Reactions
The only place where BDSM and HGTV go hand in hand.
Stranger Things’ final Season 4 episodes marked the midway point in Netflix’s 2022 TV schedule, sending fans into the dreariness of summer with chills and thrills to spare. But now that the teen-geared horror series is on hiatus until its final season arrives, the streaming service delivered something more in tune with its adult viewership: the new unscripted series How to Build a Sex Room.
Hosted by UK interior designer Melanie Rose, How to Build a Sex Room is very much about what its title implies, with each episode focusing on creating more interesting and sex-friendly living spaces for a variety of different sex partners. (Don't expect anything too hardcore, though there are Netflix movies for that.) And if you thought Twitter was going to sit back, presumably in a sex swing, and react calmly to this show’s streaming arrival, then that collar around your neck must be cutting off too much oxygen.
The Positive Reactions To How To Build A Sex Room
To start things off, actor and producer Jennifer Kretchmer is definitely a big fan of How to Build a Sex Room, from its subject matter to its human subjects to the way the show is formatted and beyond. It'd be harder to find a more practically observed complimentary tweet than this:
Expectedly, not everyone’s reactions to the new streaming series were as down-to-earth, but it might be surprising to see so many viewer reactions that tapped into appreciating how the show handled its content, as much as appreciating what was seen and said. Here’s another somewhat similar take that represents a lot of what the pro-Sex Room viewers are tweeting.
In the same vein, lots of fans are giving host and designer Melanie Rose love and support after watching How to Build a Sex Room’s first season. First and foremost for being such a welcoming presence, while her design skills themselves are up for debate (as seen lower). This fan’s assessment sets things up accordingly:
To close things out on the positive side, a lot of viewers also shared in sentiments similar to this one, in the sense that a WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE would love to have a sex room (or a sex house, in certain cases), despite lacking other people to share things with.
While some of the rooms and apparatuses seen in How to Build a Sex Room are certainly meant for two or more people, I think we can all agree single peeps could find many ways to amuse themselves in lieu of a partner.
Some Slightly More Critical Reactions To How To Build A Sex Room
Not everyone who tuned into Netflix's latest home reno series came...(pause for effect)...away with good vibes and happiness. For all the viewers that were impressed and gobsmacked by some of the set-ups and toy arrays that were on display, there were quite a few who shared less-than-glowing takes on the show. While the opinion below isn't so scathing, it speaks to the idea that others shared, in that How to Build a Sex Room still isn't quite as sexually embracing and wide-reaching as it could be.
For some people, a sex toy collection amounts to a rubber dong, a pair of handcuffs, and VHS porn from the '80s. But modern sex enthusiasts aren't so quick to settle for suich minimalist approaches. Which is absolutely the case when it comes to the combined tweets laid out below, with shots fired all over the place.
For all that the above take can be viewed as over the top, so to speak, the Twitter user does make a lot of sense, in that How to Build a Sex Room doesn't put quite as much focus on the messier side of sex and storage as it does sanitary organization and vibrant visuals. Speaking of such visuals:
idk if y’all have watched How To Build A Sex Room on Netflix yet but it is absolutely wildthe designer says things like “im going to make this room incredibly classy” and then covers the wall in purple and black flocked velvet wallpaper and buys a white leather couch 💀 pic.twitter.com/9hrrC6RRNhJuly 9, 2022
For the most part, people speaking out against the show are mostly just calling it out for what it lacks, and aren't necessarily wholly against what's there to begin with. One has to crawl before one walks, and the same goes for streaming sex room renovation shows.
A Few More Generally Amusing Reactions To How To Build A Sex Room
Between the hype and the dismay were a wealth of Twitter users who had more random, silly, and/or uncomfortable reactions to How to Build a Sex Room, such as the one below:
Not everyone is comfortable enough in their familial relationships to talk about sex rooms with their mothers, for better or worse, which no doubt led to some strange silences while watching. A similar instance occurred with the user below, who took things a little too psychologically:
And finally, let's get a drum set in here so we can end things on a classic rim jo...shot. A classic rim shot is definitely what I meant.
Anyone with a Netflix subscription can currently watch all eight episodes of How to Build a Sex Room to their hearts’ content. Check out everything else hitting the 2022 TV schedule soon, though probably don’t expect to see quite as many dildos when broadcast networks’ fall premieres come around.
