Kim Kardashian Rocked Some A+ Glittery Pants, And Even Pete Davidson’s New Gal Emily Ratajkowski Supported ‘Em

Even though Pete Davidson seems to have moved on from Kim Kardashian , his new gal Emily Ratajkowski follows the Kardashian sister on Instagram, as she recently liked Kim K’s post of her in glittering, sparkling pants.

The model, who also still follows Kim Kardashian on Instagram, recently liked the SKIMS owner's post a few days after the rumors about Ratajkowski and Davison dating started making the rounds. I mean in the model’s defense Kardashian does look great in the two-piece glittery set, who wouldn’t like it, especially those who follow The Kardashians star? You can check out the post for yourself here:

Within the first 24 hours of the photo being posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, it accumulated over 1.5 million likes. This included a double-tap on the app from her mom Kris Jenner, her brother in law Travis Barker, and Davidson’s new alleged girlfriend, Ratajkowski, check it out:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

Kim K has been on a roll with her Instagram game. While her exes are making headlines for various reasons, she’s been rocking SKIMS’ latest lingerie and A+ glittery pants on social media.

As for Davidson, he and Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors when a gossip account claimed they had seen the two together on a date in Brooklyn. Now, pictures have seemed to confirm the relationship between the SNL alum and the model . These new photos appeared to be taken when the couple met up to celebrate Davidson’s 29th birthday.

These rumors about Davidson and Ratajkowski also popped up right around the same time the King of Staten Island actor appeared in the latest season of The Kardashians. Fans had been wondering if Davidson would show up on the Hulu show , after making a brief cameo in the Season 1 finale , and seemingly being edited out of an episode . It was unclear if Kim’s ex would make an appearance. After waiting, he did end up popping up in the show for Met Monday, which was an event that happened about three months before Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship ended.

Meanwhile, Kardashian seems to be living her best single life, aside from the drama with her exes. She’s been posting photos in sparkly outfits and her latest SKIMS pieces, promoting her skincare line, and even dressing up with her sisters as their mom Kris Jenner for the matriarch's birthday.