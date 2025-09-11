Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Was Asked About Millie Bobby Brown's Baby, And I Appreciate His Thoughtful Response

As the 2025 TV schedule brings us ever closer to the release of Stranger Things Season 5 (which will be the show’s sure-to-be-emotional final outing), there are obviously some big changes happening in the professional lives of the now-superstar cast and crew. This is also true personally when it comes to Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown, as late August saw her announce the arrival of a baby girl via adoption for her and new-ish husband, Jake Bongiovi. One of her co-stars, Noah Schnapp, was recently asked about the baby, and I really do love how thoughtful his answer was.

What Did Noah Schnapp Say About Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby?

Though basically everyone with a Netflix subscription is waiting for the somewhat hard-to-follow multi-date release of Stranger Things’ final season, fans are also very clued in to what the stars do off-screen. That includes Millie Bobby Brown, who’s had many changes in her personal life over just the past couple of years, while also working on her hit series and films like the Enola Holmes series, Damsel, The Electric State, and more.

The young star became engaged to Jake Bongiovi in 2023, with the couple marrying about a year after they announced that happy news. Now, they are parents to their new baby daughter, and when Noah Schnapp was asked about her by On The Red Carpet, he gave a very sweet and thoughtful response:

I don't know what she would want me to share or not, but I'm just happy for her. The baby is so cute.

I know what you’re thinking: That comment is so general. He gave us no details! Yup. That’s exactly the point. As Will’s portrayer noted, he’s not sure what his good buddy would want him to say about the baby or how parenting a new human is going for her and her husband, so he’s keeping his public thoughts positive and non-specific.

Not only did Brown actually ask for fans to grant the new family of three “peace and privacy” when she made the baby news public on Instagram, but (as with many of the former child stars of Stranger Things) she’s faced a lot of online scrutiny over the years. She’s had to defend her decision to become engaged and marry well before she or Bongiovi were 25, and many of her fashion choices, as commenters frequently say she looks “old.”

Things like this are said to be why the couple moved to a farm in Georgia for life away from constant attention in the public eye, and why she had the comments turned off for her baby announcement post. When Schnapp was asked about whether or not he’d already seen the baby, he added:

Of course! Come on. Yeah, but I'll leave it at that.

Awwww! Look at him protecting his friend’s privacy. I love it! But, I hope he can be just a little bit more forthcoming the next time he’s asked about what the hell is going down in Stranger Things Season 5. I’m getting impatient over here!