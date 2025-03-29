Alan Ritchson Revealed His 'Favorite' Reacher Book, And I'm Hoping Season 4 Adapts It

Well, Reacher Season 3 came to an explosive end on the 2025 TV schedule , which means it’s time to start getting excited for Reacher Season 4 by guessing which book they’ll adapt next. Thankfully – even though we don’t know which Lee Child novel the next season will follow – Alan Ritchson did reveal his favorite of the books, and I think Amazon should consider it for this upcoming senior season.

After adapting 1997’s Killing Floor for Season 1, 2007’s Bad Luck and Trouble for Season 2, and 2003’s Persuader for Season 3, the door is really wide open for where this book-to-screen adaptation could go next, seeing as there are nearly 30 more books to choose from. However, I think Alan Ritchson is cooking up a good idea, as he told Men’s Journal :

My favorite book is Die Trying.

Die Trying was the second Reacher book ever to be published, and it’s the sixth one in terms of chronology. The 1998 novel follows Jack Reacher after he and a woman get kidnapped and chained together. According to the book’s synopsis, they are “locked in the back of a stifling van, and racing across America to an unknown destination for an unknown purpose.”

Now, I don’t know about you, but that sounds incredible, enticing and action-packed, which is exactly what we want from Reacher.

So, now knowing that, I can see why Ritchson would love to adapt it, as he explained:

I would love to see that happen. And so far, there's been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we'll see what the future holds. I'll find a way.

I hope he finds a way, and I hope he does it soon. Reacher Season 4 was confirmed a while ago, and I’d personally love to see an adaptation of Die Trying sooner than later. And while adaptations of 61 Hours or others would be amazing, Ritchson’s personal passion for the second book of the series mixed with its fascinating plot has me sold that it should come first.

Seeing Reacher trying to figure out who kidnapped him sounds like so much action-y fun. Plus, this whole idea that he’s handcuffed to another person for a long period of time sounds like extra entertaining TV. That alone could inspire sick action sequences, funny moments, and maybe even a little romance. Honestly, it sounds incredible, and I’m happy the show's leading man is determined to make it happen.

Now, I guess, we just have to hold out hope that this book will get adapted someday. My hopes are set on it being the basis of Season 4. However, I’ll also settle for another installment in the near future as long as we get it someday.