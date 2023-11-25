Amidst Lawsuits Contestant Injuries, Squid Game: The Challenge Producer Fires Back American Reality Shows

Netflix released the first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge recently, which is a reality show based on the highly popular Korean drama , but the competition series has already been in the news for months, after contestants complained of injuries sustained during filming. Now a U.K.-based law firm is threatening legal action on some of those contestants’ behalf, prompting a producer on the show to fire back and point a finger at reality television in America.

Netflix responded to contestants’ claims of frostbite and other maladies back in January 2023, saying that “appropriate safety measures” were taken and that claims of serious injury were “untrue.” Squid Game: The Challenge’s executive producers echoed that in response to Express Solicitors seeking compensation for its clients. EP Stephen Lambert admitted that with over $4 million on the line, the challenges were supposed to be difficult, but said the conditions were not even as bad as some American reality shows. Lambert told THR :

We’re giving away the largest prize in TV competition history. It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park to win $4.56 million. But equally, although there were moments when it was quite tough, and I wouldn’t necessarily want to eat in that dormitory every night for the rest of my life, [being on the show] was a lot nicer and a lot easier than an awful lot of unscripted shows — compared to some of the survival shows that have been made, or compared to a whole bunch of successful shows in the States and in the rest of the world. This is no harder than those and in lots of shows you have people sometimes treated for mild complaints, which is what happened in that particular game.

The executive producer didn’t name which survival shows specifically he found tougher than Squid Game: The Challenge, but EP John Hay added that the participants were prepared for the cold weather during the Red Light, Green Light game in question and that everything was “strenuously tested” in advance.

However, after that episode was filmed, contestants spoke out in the media, saying it was “like a warzone” with people being carried out by medics and at least one person reportedly having to be removed on a stretcher. Some were allegedly crawling at the end of the game because they couldn’t move their feet well enough to walk.

No lawsuit has been filed against Squid Game: The Challenge yet, but letters of claim were dispersed on behalf of Express Solicitors’ clients, who currently consist of two of the show’s contestants, though the firm said it is in communication with other potential claimants. Further evidence is reportedly being gathered, and a lawsuit will be filed if deemed necessary.