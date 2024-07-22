And Just Like That Season 3 Rumors Took A Wild Turn Involving Kim Cattrall's Samantha And Carrie Sending Mr. Bean A Nude Pic, But What's Actually Real?

When a popular show is getting ready to go into production there are always going to be rumors about just what the future holds for popular characters. Those rumors often turn out to be true, but sometimes they do not. It’s impossible to know for sure just what’s going on and things are getting even more confusing for ...And Just Like That Season 3 as one star is denying a return to the show amidst a series of intentionally misleading filming notices.

Kim Cattrall’s cameo in Season 2 of ...And Just Like That was a big deal considering her very well-known feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. But considering she did reprise her Sex and the City role, fans with a Max subscription have wondered if she may return for Season 3 as well. And while she has an answer, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to know what’s real.

Kim Cattrall Denies Returning To ...And Just Like That

Fans of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha may have gotten very excited recently thanks to an article in Elle that claimed that a return for the character was all but a done deal for ...And Just Like That Season 3. Unfortunately, those fans may be disappointed as Cattrall herself responded to somebody posting the article on social media to specifically state that she won’t be appearing.

Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.

While it wouldn’t be entirely outside the realm of possibility that Kim Cattrall could just be denying an appearance even if she actually was going to be on the show, some actors just lie about appearances, it would seem this should put the rumor to bed. Still, the rumor that Cattrall would return is the least bizarre thing being said about ...And Just Like That right now.

Fake Filming Notices For ...And Just Like That Are Popping Up In New York City

If Kim Cattrall isn’t in the new season of ...And Just Like That, that’s fine, but what will be part of the season is still a big question. But if you happen to be in New York City, you can’t trust any filming notices you see. Some prankster has apparently papered the city with a collection of fake filming notices for ...And Just Like That, and other shows as well, with some bizarre details for the scenes allegedly being shot. One of them reads…

After getting hit by a Citibike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from 'Liar, Liar' as her lawyer.

I mean, I can’t say I’m not a little disappointed this isn’t real, as I would love to watch an episode of TV where this happens. Honestly, if Jim Carrey wants to come out of retirement and film a comedy series where various TV characters hire his Liar, Liar character, I think we might have a hit on our hands.

But there are other hilarious filming notices out there. One claims that Carrie will reveal to her friends that she is, in fact, Garfield the cat (I always suspected) while another claims that Mr. Bean is set to appear on the show…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude.

At this point, nobody seems to know anything bout who is doing this or why. Unless these all turn out to be real? Man next season is going to get wild.