Ariana Grande's Divorce Has Officially Been Finalized, But On The Bright Side She Just Hit A New Album Milestone

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have captured the attention of the public. While fans are obsessed with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, as well as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, they've also been following some notable break-ups. That includes Ariana Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez. Her divorce was just finalized, but on the bright side she also hit a new album milestone around the same time.

Grande and Gomez have been separated, but the legal system is one that can often take some time. A new report by the Associated Press claims that the divorce is finalized as of today, with their prenup and lack of children helping to expedite the process. Grande is seemingly addressing that break-up in her new album "Eternal Sunshine", and said album hit a milestone as the divorce was going through.

Per this report by AP, the Grande will pay "$1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees." That's a big payout, although Grande is presumably also raking it in now that her new album is out and doing well.

(Image credit: Universal)

Eternal Sunshine seemingly references her break-up from Gomez, as well as Grande's controversial relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. And per Variety, Grande just claimed the #1 album and single spots in the United States. Said single is "We Can’t Be Friends", which she performed at SNL and whose music video is a reference to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. So while the divorce being official might elicit strong feelings from the 30 year-old pop star, she's celebrating professional success at the same time.

Grande's new album is the best performing one of the new year, which shows just how many people have purchased, streamed, watched her new content since Eternal Sunshine dropped. Per the report by Variety, the new release got "195 million on-demand official streams and 77,000 album sales." And one can only imagine how those numbers will change as its popularity grows, and Grande eventually releases more music videos.

It should be interesting to see how this new album, and the ongoing chatter about Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater, ultimately impact the box office performance of the Wicked movies. She's going full movie star to pay Glinda in the adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, and that's where she met Slater, who is playing Boq. The Wicked trailer shows what a visual treat the movie is going to be, so clearly Grande has a lot to be proud of professionally.

Eternal Sunshine is streaming now, and Wicked hits theaters November 27th.