Aw, The Office's Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski Shared Sweet Exchange Over Jack Ryan

Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski captured the hearts of many as their characters Dwight and Jim on The Office. While the two characters had a hilariously combative relationship, it was all love behind the scenes. The two actors have been adorably supportive of each other over the years and their endeavors following their stints on the beloved workplace comedy. The love continued this week, when the duo shared a sweet exchange over Krasinski’s latest project, Jack Ryan.

In a recent Instagram post, Rainn Wilson posted a picture of a billboard he passed while driving. The poster was a massive ad for the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan series, in which his Office co-star plays the titular character. The comedic actor couldn’t help but share this with his fans, shouting out his former scene partner with a sweet joke. You can see the post below:

A post shared by RAINNFALL HEAT WAVE EXTREME WINTER WILSON (@rainnwilson) A photo posted by on

The Meg actor also provided a cute caption, tagging his pal and making a reference to the size of the massive billboard. He wrote:

I’ve always looked up to you, @johnkrasinski.

This is so adorable, and I’m sure a number of Office fans are excited to see that these two are still friends, even years after their NBC show ended. The popularity of the sitcom has transcended its 2005 to 2013 run -- and so has this friendship. With that, the Jack Ryan star responded to the sweet post, commenting:

And I’ve always loved you Rainn!

Could these two be any cuter? This isn’t the first time The Office cast have shown their public support for each other. B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling continue to be the closest of pals, participating in each other's projects like when Novak played a role on The Mindy Project. Steve Carrell is also supporting John Krasinski’s directorial efforts by starring in his next movie, IF. They've also reunited many times over the years since the show wrapped, always showing their love for one another. Fans have been campaigning for an official Office reunion for years, and it’s about time they make it happen.

It’s so sweet for Rainn Wilson to shout out Jack Ryan as it approaches its final season. John Krasinski has been playing the lead role in the Amazon adaptation since 2018, bringing his own charm and charisma to the Tom Clancy character. News that the fourth season would be its last saddened many fans but, hopefully, it'll be a fitting send off. The Office alum has stated he’ll miss the character, and the experiences he’s had with the rest of the cast and crew. The 13 Hours star has been lucky enough to be a part of not one but two great shows with awesome ensembles, and I can’t wait to see what he does next. I'd also bet that Wilson is just as excited about that prospect as many of us are, too.

Fans can catch both Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski in The Office, which has all nine of its seasons available with a Peacock subscription. In addition, the final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be available to stream for Amazon Prime subscribers when it premieres on June 30. For more information on other shows heading to the small screen later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 TV schedule.