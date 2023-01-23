Jack Ryan Season 4: What We Know About The Tom Clancy Series So Far

Ever since its debut in August 2018, Jack Ryan has been one of the most engaging Amazon original series with its action, espionage, and new spin on the late Tom Clancy’s most famous literary character. The series, which is led by John Krasinski as the iconic CIA analyst previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford, among others, just wrapped up its third season in December 2022, and helped set the stage for what will be its fourth and final chapter.

Although we are very early in the game, there are already quite a few things we know about Jack Ryan Season 4, including members of its cast (specifically a new addition and the return of a character not seen in years), what to expect from the titular hero, and what the future holds for the Tom Clancy franchise after the show wraps up at some point in the future.

At this time, Amazon has yet to reveal when Jack Ryan Season 4 will premiere on the Prime Video streaming platform, but there is reason to believe it won’t be another three years (the length of the break between the second and third installments) before we get to watch the final chapter in John Krasinski’s character’s story.

If the series follows the same path it did with Seasons 1 and 2, then Jack Ryan Season 4 should premiere at some point in the second half of 2023.

John Krasinski Will Once Again Lead The Jack Ryan Cast

John Krasinski, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, has led the Jack Ryan cast since the very beginning of the series, and it will continue to be that way through its completion. And while that’s not all that surprising to hear, there is some pretty big news coming out of the casting department, in that an actor who hasn’t been on the show since the first season in 2018 will be back for the fourth and final season whenever it does premiere.

In October 2022, Deadline reported that Abbie Cornish, who played Krasinski’s on-screen love interest, Dr. Cathay Mueller, on Jack Ryan Season 1, will be reprising the character after not being on the Amazon original in nearly five years. As the article pointed out, Cornish’s character was never written off the series, but instead just MIA for the second and third seasons.

And while there has been no official word on if Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will be reprising the roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively, it would be hard to imagine one or both not showing up.

There will also be at least one new addition to the Jack Ryan cast. When covering the news on Amazon picking up Jack Ryan for a fourth season back in October 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Michael Peña would be appearing on the popular action thriller series, but did not disclose the identity of the character he will be playing.

Showrunner Vaun Wilmott Has Said Jack Ryan Season 4 Will Explore A Different Aspect Of Tom Clancy’s Famous Character

Throughout most of the first three seasons of Jack Ryan, John Krasinski’s character went from an up-and-coming CIA analyst to a suspected rogue agent being hunted by the agency before eventually turning it around and finding his way into the good graces of top brass. The exploration of this new side of the character is something showrunner Vaun Wilmott teased when discussing Jack Ryan Season 4 with CBR.com in December 2022, stating:

The end of Season 3 is a launch into Season 4, insomuch as Jack is in a good place with the CIA. Without giving you any spoilers, he takes a different role in Season 4 that we haven't seen before, [one] that allows us to explore another aspect of Jack Ryan.

It remains to be seen what kind of “different role” Krasinski’s character will be taking on once Jack Ryan Season 4 picks up, but it would be cool to see the show’s version of Ryan be closer to the one played by Harrison Ford in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger .

John Krasinski Has Described Jack Ryan Season 4 As A ‘Celebration'

After spending years working with the cast and crew of Jack Ryan, John Krasinski will wrap things up with the completion of the show’s fourth season, a season the actor described as a “celebration” of the ensemble nature of the show during a December 2022 interview with The Wrap, stating:

It being the last season of the show, I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other. So it really was – probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together. That one I’m really looking forward to.

Sitting alongside Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, Krasinski also said the prospect of ending things was “bittersweet” but that he was also glad to finish it out with his longtime co-stars.

Jack Ryan Is Ending With Season 4 But A Spinoff May Be In The Works

While it is true Jack Ryan will conclude with the upcoming fourth season, the franchise, or the Clancyverse could very well continue far into the future with a potential spinoff in the works. In May 2022, Deadline reported that a series headlined by Michael Peña was being eyed by Amazon. According to the outlet’s sources, the spinoff series, which does not yet have a name, would see Peña play Ding Chavez, a Tom Clancy’s character that is up there with Jack Ryan and John Clark (previously played by Michael B. Jordan in Without Remorse) in terms of prominence in his bibliography.

If this spinoff ends up coming to fruition and continues the franchise, it could mean we finally get the long-rumored Rainbow Six movie that would bring several of the characters introduced on Jack Ryan and 2021’s Without Remorse to bring to life one of the late writer’s most well-known novels. The novel was previously adapted into a highly successful video game franchise.

Jack Ryan’s Third And Fourth Seasons Were Shot Back-To-Back

One thing that should hopefully prevent an extended break between the release of the third and fourth seasons of Jack Ryan is the fact that principal photography on the final installment has already been completed. When speaking with The Wrap in December 2022, John Krasinski revealed that both seasons were shot back-to-back to best suit fans of the show, stating:

We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back. So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.

Although Krasinski called the experience a “blessing,” the series star, who will miss playing the character , also described the process as being an “incredible challenge” in that the cast and crew were essentially shooting for a year and a half in locations all around the world.