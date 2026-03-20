The Awkward Moment Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Assistant Knew She Had To Quit: ‘Oof, Who’s Gonna Get That?’

I’m sure lots of people would love to be fame-adjacent, and one way to do that is to get a job assisting one of the many movers and shakers of the world. From actors and musicians, to politicians and influencers, celebrities in every field need help with myriad tasks because of their insanely busy schedules. While such a gig can open many other professional doors, Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant just revealed the awkward moment which made her realize she had to quit.

What Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Assistant Said About Realizing She Had To Quit

The members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have been power players in areas like the fashion and beauty industries for a long time now, rising to fame with their reality show and cementing their status as TV stars by launching The Kardashians (which will return to the 2026 TV schedule later this year and can be watched with a Hulu subscription). This means that a lot of assisting needs to be done, and for five years Victoria Villarroel filled that role for Kylie Jenner.

Villarroel began by working for the family as a whole at Jenner Communications, then became an assistant to both Kylie and her supermodel boob bottle co-creator sister, Kendall Jenner. She eventually focused her work on the billionaire Kylie Cosmetics owner, but left her position after half a decade, because of an awkward moment that happened between her and her famous boss. When speaking on her Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, she explained the situation to her co-host, and said:

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We were in the kitchen - I remember like it was yesterday - imagine, this is year five. Me and Kylie, obviously, we had a working relationship, but you can’t not get so close to a person that you see every single day, and you know everything about, and you’re with them at all times; good or bad. You just become close to this person. So, I remember we were in the kitchen and she was like, ‘Ugh, Vic, I need my laptop and it’s upstairs.’ And I was like, ‘Oof, who’s gonna get that?’

LOL! What?! Can you imagine getting so familiar with your boss that even an indirect request like the one Villarroel got from Jenner isn’t immediately clocked and responded to in the most prompt and professional manner? Neither can I! She continued:

I said something crazy like that. Like, ‘Damn, that seems far. I don’t wanna go get your laptop.’ It got to that point, and Ky was like [side eye]. I was like, ‘I know; it’s time.’

Luckily for Villarroel, the poker-playing card shark took her response pretty well, and both just agreed that it was clearly time for them to part ways, at least in a business capacity. She noted that Jenner was “amazing” and “understanding,” even telling her that she wanted her to “thrive” and would be around to support her in making such a big move away from what Villarroel had previously considered “the best job I could ever have.” She helped Jenner find her replacement, got in at the beginning of the influencer movement, and the rest is history.

I can only imagine that there are some famous people who aren’t great to work for, so it’s great to hear how relaxed Jenner was about the incident, and I’m sure her current assistant is enjoying that same job experience.