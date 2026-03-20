The Awkward Moment Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Assistant Knew She Had To Quit: ‘Oof, Who’s Gonna Get That?’
I simply cannot imagine doing this!
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I’m sure lots of people would love to be fame-adjacent, and one way to do that is to get a job assisting one of the many movers and shakers of the world. From actors and musicians, to politicians and influencers, celebrities in every field need help with myriad tasks because of their insanely busy schedules. While such a gig can open many other professional doors, Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant just revealed the awkward moment which made her realize she had to quit.
What Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Assistant Said About Realizing She Had To Quit
The members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have been power players in areas like the fashion and beauty industries for a long time now, rising to fame with their reality show and cementing their status as TV stars by launching The Kardashians (which will return to the 2026 TV schedule later this year and can be watched with a Hulu subscription). This means that a lot of assisting needs to be done, and for five years Victoria Villarroel filled that role for Kylie Jenner.
Villarroel began by working for the family as a whole at Jenner Communications, then became an assistant to both Kylie and her supermodel boob bottle co-creator sister, Kendall Jenner. She eventually focused her work on the billionaire Kylie Cosmetics owner, but left her position after half a decade, because of an awkward moment that happened between her and her famous boss. When speaking on her Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, she explained the situation to her co-host, and said:Article continues below
LOL! What?! Can you imagine getting so familiar with your boss that even an indirect request like the one Villarroel got from Jenner isn’t immediately clocked and responded to in the most prompt and professional manner? Neither can I! She continued:
Luckily for Villarroel, the poker-playing card shark took her response pretty well, and both just agreed that it was clearly time for them to part ways, at least in a business capacity. She noted that Jenner was “amazing” and “understanding,” even telling her that she wanted her to “thrive” and would be around to support her in making such a big move away from what Villarroel had previously considered “the best job I could ever have.” She helped Jenner find her replacement, got in at the beginning of the influencer movement, and the rest is history.
I can only imagine that there are some famous people who aren’t great to work for, so it’s great to hear how relaxed Jenner was about the incident, and I’m sure her current assistant is enjoying that same job experience.
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Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
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