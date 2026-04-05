One Thing The Kardashian Sisters Did That Really 'Inspired' Kylie Jenner When She Got Into Business

Kylie Jenner has been raking in the big bucks for years through business ventures like Kylie Cosmetics, her clothing line Khy and her ever-evolving beverage brand, and there’s no denying she had some great examples set for her by the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, Kylie said there’s one thing she saw her older sisters do that really inspired the way she works with people.

Lots of topics came up when Kylie Jenner sat down with Kid Cudi on the rapper’s Big Bro podcast, and I love what Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister had to say about the best business advice she’d ever gotten. It sounds like it wasn’t so much something she was told, but the behavior that her family modeled in their own opportunities. She told her longtime pal:

Kindness I think gets you really far. Watching my sisters, especially when I was younger, be so kind to everyone that they worked with was really inspiring to me, because then you build these relationships. You would do a great photoshoot, and that photographer then tells everyone, ‘Oh my gosh, it was so amazing to work with [her],’ and it opens up more opportunities.

That’s a really great point. Of course being part of the Kardashian-Jenner brood likely got Kylie’s foot in the door, but your name will only take you so far if you’re not pleasant to work with. Kim, Khloé and Kourtney have all been running businesses for years, peddling products from shapewear to wellness to jeans to perfume. Would they be the multimillionaires they are now if they’d acted like divas throughout the process?

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Kylie Jenner doesn’t think so, and she credits a lot of their success to this pretty basic idea, saying:

I really feel like that’s a huge reason why my family and my older sisters became so successful, is because they were just so kind to everyone and great to work with. So that was really inspiring and something I carried with me.

The world can always use a little more kindness, so I think that’s a wonderful strategy for Kylie Jenner to have carried with her over the past 10 years since she launched Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner and Kid Cudi hit on plenty of other big topics during their chat, including the fact that her daughter Stormi is now 8 years old — only one year away from how old Kylie was when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered.

With the mom of two growing up in front of the camera and exposed to all of the opinions and criticisms of viewers and social media followers, it’s not hard to understand why kindness is such an important factor to Kylie Jenner — and not just on the business side of things.

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You can stream The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, as we wait on more information about Season 8’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. If you want to take a trip back to Kylie Jenner’s younger days, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is also available on Hulu.