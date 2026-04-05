One Thing The Kardashian Sisters Did That Really 'Inspired' Kylie Jenner When She Got Into Business
I love this advice.
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Kylie Jenner has been raking in the big bucks for years through business ventures like Kylie Cosmetics, her clothing line Khy and her ever-evolving beverage brand, and there’s no denying she had some great examples set for her by the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, Kylie said there’s one thing she saw her older sisters do that really inspired the way she works with people.
Lots of topics came up when Kylie Jenner sat down with Kid Cudi on the rapper’s Big Bro podcast, and I love what Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister had to say about the best business advice she’d ever gotten. It sounds like it wasn’t so much something she was told, but the behavior that her family modeled in their own opportunities. She told her longtime pal:
That’s a really great point. Of course being part of the Kardashian-Jenner brood likely got Kylie’s foot in the door, but your name will only take you so far if you’re not pleasant to work with. Kim, Khloé and Kourtney have all been running businesses for years, peddling products from shapewear to wellness to jeans to perfume. Would they be the multimillionaires they are now if they’d acted like divas throughout the process?Article continues below
Kylie Jenner doesn’t think so, and she credits a lot of their success to this pretty basic idea, saying:
The world can always use a little more kindness, so I think that’s a wonderful strategy for Kylie Jenner to have carried with her over the past 10 years since she launched Kylie Cosmetics.
Kylie Jenner and Kid Cudi hit on plenty of other big topics during their chat, including the fact that her daughter Stormi is now 8 years old — only one year away from how old Kylie was when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered.
With the mom of two growing up in front of the camera and exposed to all of the opinions and criticisms of viewers and social media followers, it’s not hard to understand why kindness is such an important factor to Kylie Jenner — and not just on the business side of things.
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You can stream The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, as we wait on more information about Season 8’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. If you want to take a trip back to Kylie Jenner’s younger days, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is also available on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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