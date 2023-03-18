Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks And More React After Peacock Renews Fresh Prince Revamp For Season 3

Bel-Air is the gift that keeps on giving as the Fresh Prince revamp has spawned constant online chatter. The viewers’ response and stellar streaming numbers led to the series getting a third-season renewal, and upon hearing the good news, Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks and his co-stars took to the internet to react to the announcement.

The renewal news first came to light courtesy of Deadline. As soon as the news broke, the Bel-Air cast took to the internet to celebrate the exciting announcement. Of course, the first one to hop on social media was Will Smith himself, Jabari Banks. However, Banks decided to share the moment with his castmates by posting a fun image carousel on his Instagram account. See how the Bel-Air star kicked off the Season 3 renewal celebration in the post below.

The introduction video alone captured Banks and the cast’s excitement about getting a Season 3 pickup. The fun and silliness he displayed in the short clip channeled all the love and gratitude the show has for its fanbase. Seeing the cast put up their three’s made the moment even more real, especially since we saw them all together in one post.

Jabari Banks’ renewal excitement was followed up by his TV uncle Adrian Holmes, who hopped on his Instagram account to acknowledge the moment. Holmes revealed the third-season pickup came before a very special day for him. He captioned the news:

Thanks to ALL of YOU we are back for a THIRD Season! More Grit, More Grind and More Greatness… We all couldn’t be more proud and excited to keep this important narrative alive and to continue with this trajectory. This has been an amazing experience for me and a true blessing beyond measure. Thank you for all your love and continued support. What a perfect early birthday present!

It was only a matter of time before Banks matriarch Vivian Banks spoke about the much-deserved announcement. Cassandra Freeman didn’t hold back her happiness about the news as she thanked the viewers for making the renewal a possibility. Freeman said in her Instagram post:

It’s official we got a #Season3 pickup for our @belairpeacock ahhh!!!! Thank you for your support and encouragement! We know how this show makes so many feel and we hope to continue to deliver the Love and Excellence of this family!

The appreciation and love for the Peacock series’ fandom continued as co-star Jimmy Akingbola went to Instagram to thank the fans for making Season 3 happen. Akingbola didn’t waste the moment by pushing them to keep viewing the Fresh Prince reimagining.

One...Two...THREE! That’s right, we’re back for season 3! The fans like you made this happen and we can’t thank you enough. Keep streaming #BelAirPeacock only on @Peacock.

While some Bel-Air cast members expressed their gratitude in words on social media, others kept things simple with posts on Instagram Stories. Ashley Banks herself Akira Akbar posted the image below of her putting up three fingers to celebrate the great news.

Akbar wasn’t the only one who took the celebration to IG stories, as her co-star Simone Joy Jones hopped on her Instagram Stories to show her enthusiasm for the streaming series coming back for a third season. Jones couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared an image of her smiling from ear to ear with multiple exclamation points in her caption.

The news shouldn't be surprising as Bel-Air is Peacock's most-watched sophomore series after Season 2 drew in huge numbers for the streamer. The second season saw Akbar's Ashley Bank meet the original Ashley Tatyana Ali, who revealed her guest spot led to an unexpectedly emotional return. Hopefully, she'll return for Season 3 along with other Fresh Prince of Bel-Air OG's. Maybe Marlon Wayans' Lou Smith will return for another chance with his son. It is currently unknown when Season 3 will start filming or will be available for those with a Peacock subscription to view. But while we wait, you can check out Bel-Air Seasons 1 and 2 to get caught up before the third season premieres.