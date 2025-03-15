Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week Moment Sees Her Putting A Twist On Sheer With A Pretty Lacy Dress

When it comes to high-profile fashion moments in Hollywood, it feels as if every Hollywood star is trying out either sheer looks or the naked dress. And, hey, if you look as good as them, why not? Recently, Olivia Wilde wore a white sheer look on Oscars night and Millie Bobby Brown channelled the trend at The Electric State premiere. When Paris Fashion Week occurred earlier this week, Bella Hadid proved the popular style isn’t going anywhere. She did so when walking the runway at the Saint Laurent Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show and putting a twist on the ensemble.

On the final day of the prestigious week in the fashion industry, Bella Hadid closed out Saint Laurent’s show with a beautiful navy see-through lace dress. Given the 28-year-old model doesn’t walk runways as much as she used to, she must have really loved this look. Check it out:

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

What a gorgeous runway moment this is! The Saint Laurent dress is dramatic, with those long straight shoulders and effortlessly classy. The lacy dress was simply paired with a chunky necklace that lined the neck opening of the dress. Also, the Ramy alum wore sheer black tights with the dress, which peeks through the waistline of the dress and black pumps.

I also particularly love that the dress appears to have pockets, which is always a huge plus. That aside, Bella Hadid's hair was pulled back in a tight bun, and her makeup look was minimal, with a signature cat eye placing emphasis on her stunning blue-green eyes.

Bella Hadid has been wearing sheer looks to Paris Fashion Week for years, with the model going for the trend twice back in 2022 as well! Per Marie Claire, Zoë Kravitz was in the front row of the Paris Fashion Week show, who recently did a new take on the trend when she went to the Oscars Vanity Fair party with a very unique take on the sheer trend. Perhaps she was further inspired by the show!

This marks the star's second time taking part in a Saint Laurent show since her two-year break from runways during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024. At that show, she wore an oversized black suit and tie with thick-framed glasses, so this lacy dress moment is definitely a fun opposite to her last runway walk with the French luxury fashion house.

Her sheer moments didn’t end there either, considering Bella Hadid was spotted, via her Instagram, with Hailey Bieber going bra-less and free in a sheer black bodycon knee-length dress. She paired the sultry look with knee-high black riding boots and big hoop earrings and her slicked back hair from the show still intact to enjoy a Paris Fashion Week party following her big appearance on the runway.

Outside of the world of modeling, Bella Hadid actually joined the Yellowstone cast for three episodes last year. She's also been part of numerous campaigns and founded the beauty brand Orebella. As for the runway, Hadid may choose her moments these days but, wow, does a look like this remind fans why she’s one of the great supermodels of our time.