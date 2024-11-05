Beyoncé Went As Pamela Anderson In Baywatch For Halloween, But Added Her Own Amazing Red 'Beywatch' Suit Spin

Those of us who keep up with celebrity fashion and social media are likely to remember this fall season for its several genius Hollywood Halloween costumes honoring the ‘90s and early aughts. While Justin and Hailey Bieber went for nostalgia with a family Kim Possible throwback , others went the purely iconic route. After Kylie Jenner channeled Demi Moore’s Striptease poster and Emily Ratajkowski wore JLo’s low-cut green dress , Beyoncé put her own twist on Pamela Anderson’s Baywatch look from the ‘90s — and of course she changed the spelling.

In what can only be described as a boss move, Queen Bey was fashionably late for Halloween, posting several images and a music video to Instagram on November 5 that showed off a few of Pamela Anderson’s looks from a decade past. But there are few items of clothing more associated with the actress in that era than the red swimsuit from Baywatch , and Beyoncé made it her own in the best way:

That’s right, a simple vowel swap turned the sexy soap opera into Beywatch, and she definitely has the hive’s full attention. One would be honored to have the opportunity for this lifeguard to save them from drowning. Beyoncé’s other photos pay homage to Pam Anderson’s Barb Wire character in a sultry black dress, long black mesh gloves and knee-high boots. We also need to talk about the blonde hair and the way the former Destiny's Child singer nailed Anderson's makeup, complete with lavendar eyeshadow.

A third costume playfully riffs on the former Playboy Playmate’s wardrobe at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, which she attended with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer changed the backdrop to the “BTV 9999 No Visual Awards,” which appears to be a nod to her fans, who have been clamoring for music videos and visual media to accompany her Cowboy Carter and Renaissance albums.

Well, ask and you shall (eventually) receive, I guess, because along with the iconic “Beylloween” images, Beyoncé posted a music video for “Bodyguard” that features her Pam Anderson costumes.

It seems pretty obvious that Bey intentionally withheld her Halloween hijinks for November 5, as the “Bodyguard” video implores her fans to vote, but even without that added inspiration, any Beyoncé visuals are better late than never.

Beyoncé will always be the queen, but she had some stiff competition for best costume this year. Halle and Chloe Bailey went full Mystery Inc. as Daphne and Velma from Scooby-Doo, while Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall were in good company with Sabrina Carpenter in their outfits from The Lizzie McGuire Movie . Janelle Monáe, meanwhile, threw it back even further, going over the top with her E.T. ensemble as only she could do.

