Chloe And Halle Bailey Joined Mystery Inc. For Halloween, And Now I'd Love To See Them Play Scooby-Doo's Daphne And Velma

Celebrities went all in on Spooky Season, which culminated with Halloween. Hailey Bieber’s Kim Possible costume screamed “Call me, beep me if you want to reach me,” while Janelle Monáe looked out of this world as E.T. and Elliot. Also, Lupita Nyong’o blew fans away as Storm . As part of the latest costume reveals, Chloe and Halle Bailey joined Mystery Inc. as Daphne and Velma from Scooby Doo!, and they really need to play the characters ASAP.

Music duo Chloe X Halle have done a great glamming it up for past Halloweens. As part of this year’s batch of celebrity Halloween costumes , Chloe Bailey was Jessica Rabbit, slaying it in that sparkly red dress and those purple gloves. Meanwhile, Halle Bailey also brought her fashion talents this year by wearing Halle Berry's conic orange James Bond bikini . But, together, the sister were total standouts by channeling the Mystery Inc. duo, and you can see their fits in the Instagram post below:

As you can see, Chloe and Halle Bailey brought a modern twist to the stars of some of the greatest Saturday Morning cartoons characters. Honestly, they make me wish I had these costumes in my closet. Halle dressed as Daphne, wearing that orange wig and the character’s signature purple dress and green scarf. Chloe, meanwhile, was just as stylish, bringing chicness to the brainy character via her orange turtleneck with an open chest cutout and bright red short skirt. If a new live-action Doo production does happen, I’m advocating for these same vintage/modern twist costumes to be part of their characters’ ensemble.

Daphne and Velma were the ultimate duo in the Scooby Doo TV series and movies. They proved that despite being different from each other, they brought their own contributions towards solving mysteries. I would love to see these two get into the Mystery Machine in a new production. Back in 2018, Velma and Daphne did headline a DTV movie , which was praised for its female empowerment.

The Bailey Sisters have proven many times that they have a bond that rivals the strength of Velma and Daphne's. Chloe Bailey shared a sweet moment with her younger sister on The Little Mermaid red carpet, and Halle returned the favor by praising her older sister’s new music. Halle also credited the “Have Mercy” singer for helping her through her Color Purple role , which required her to portray a genuine sibling relationship.

Following their Halloween fits, I don't see how someone can't at least consider the notion of casting Chloe X Halle as the young sleuths. I really hope Warner Bros. is taking notes, especially since these photos are gaining so much positive buzz on social media.

While you wait for something to possibly come to fruition, keep an eye on the list 2025 movie releases in case Halle and Chloe Bailey end up with projects dated for that schedule. Also, fans can check out the best Scooby-Doo movies .