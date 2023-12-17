Black Bikini Summer May Be Over, But Kim Kardashian Is Bringing The Look Back For The Holidays

Kim Kardashian’s been a big proponent of bikinis for years, so it wasn’t really a surprise when she dropped a viral photo in a black bikini with Kourtney as the weather warmed up earlier this year. It was a move that really helped jumpstart black bikini summer, and while the balmy breezes and longer hours of sunshine are now past us, Kim’s not above throwing back to the summer’s best look via her own underwear line.

In a post on her social media, Kim rocked a look from her $4 billion-valued SKIMS line , featuring a black top and matching bottoms. In the celebrity fashion post, she posed in front of a makeup mirror in the skimpy look and captioned it “IDD8ME.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

On Kim’s latest post, hilariously one fan threw out Kourtney’s “Kim, people are dying” line from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, among other roasts. However, a lot of others agreed with her dating comment. TV host Adrienne Bailon wrote “Yo también,” while social media influencer Allison Stattor noted, “I know a lot of people who would 💀2D8U… 🤪🔥”

Her look is SKIMS, but it’s definitely nodding back at the two-pieces that were all the rage this summer. Halle Berry, Sydney Sweeney were black bikini champions during the summer. Sofia Vergara wore one and landed a bunch of Modern Family related comments. Emily Ratajkowski added a little bling to hers. Suffice to say, the look was popular.

Kim said earlier this year that a trip to the White House got her to thinking about bikini posts. She noted that she was concerned people in Washington D.C. might not take her seriously thanks to her viral fashion moments, but the lesson she took from the concern was, "When is being me gonna be OK?" She's since come to accept her branding as part of who she is.

Meanwhile, I’m over here just googling how to get that fit. It looks like what Kim has on is part of her Fits Everybody line and comes in colors other than onyx too, if the popular black look went out for you when the summer did.

If you do happen to be planning a winter vacation to a warm climate, Kim’s got you covered too with her swimwear line, which debuted its first line in 2022 and still has a slew of fun pieces for sale on site.

This isn’t the first time Kim let her iconic look of the summer linger. Back in September, as the hot weather started to wane, she shared a final black bikini of summer 2023 look.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on