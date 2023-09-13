Just When You Think The Summer Of The Black Bikini Is Over, Kim Kardashian Gives One More Shoutout To The Iconic Look

It’s wild to be saying this, but the summer is nearly over. The 2023 season was filled with plenty of major events, especially as far as Hollywood is concerned. Amid everything that occurred, one could make the argument this was the year of the black bikini . A slew of notable celebrities rocked the iconic swimwear look and did so flawlessly. It’d be easy to think that the trend is drying out now, given that a new season is nearly upon us. But leave it to Kim Kardashian to still sport such a two-piece during these final days of the summertime.

Because the end of the season only is near and not actually here, there are still a handful of sunny days left and the SKIMS founder is clearly taking advantage of that. The 42-year-old mother of four hopped on Instagram to post about her trip to a beach or as she referred to it “paradise.” Her update included two photos, which show her wearing the black bikini while laying across the sand and soaking up rays. Yes, the photos are just as flawless as you’d imagine, and you can check them out below:

So this post further confirms two details for me. The first is that Kim Kardashian is seemingly incapable of taking a bad photo. The second is that she can also rock pretty much any kind of bikini. The black ensemble looks particularly stunning on her just as it has on a number of other starlets. Kardashian has proven to be someone who’s constantly up on the latest trends, so it shouldn’t be surprising that she got in on this moment in fashion history.

Of course, it must also be mentioned that swimsuit photos in general are very commonplace for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. It would be an understatement to say she’s been posting snapshots like these for a while now, with each differing in style. In one photo, she could be rising from the water like a phoenix . And in another, her followers might see her night-swimming in a gold bikini . She’s pretty much mastered the art of the stunning swimwear pic at this point, and this latest post is a true testament to that notion.

I do have to give props to the rest of the stars who’ve taken part in the black two-piece trend throughout this year – and turned heads in the process. Megan Fox was giving black bikini summer vibes in June and, ahead of that, Emily Ratajkowski wore one that included sheer bling . Model and media personality Irina Shayk even sported the look even before the weather turned warm and, at the time, it had some people longing for the summer . It’s hard to say just what initiated this swimwear phenomenon, but I’m not mad at it.

Personally, I can’t help but wonder if Kim Kardashian’s social media update will mark the last time we’ll see a black bikini post before the end of the summer. It’s certainly possible that a few more stars might get in on the trend and drop a few stunning photos. If they don’t though, this is a pretty solid note to close out now. And don’t worry, folks. Black or not, it’s just about certain that this won’t be the last swimsuit pic we’ll see on Kardashian’s page before the year is out.