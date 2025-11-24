PBS Documentaries Has A Black Friday Subscription Deal Happening (Just In Time For Ken Burns' American Revolution Doc)

We still have a few days until Black Friday officially gets underway, but Amazon has already started dropping some incredible streaming deals ahead of the big shopping day. Fans of PBS, Ken Burns, and remarkable documentaries in general are in for a real treat this year, as anyone with an Amazon subscription can add the PBS Documentaries channel to their collection at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

The six-part documentary premiered on the 2025 TV schedule and is currently streaming for free on the PBS website and app, but this Black Friday offer is just too good to pass up. This remarkable deal cuts the price of the PBS Documentaries channel on Prime Video by more than half for the first two months. But that isn’t all, as there’s another PBS channel deal available this year that’s also what you’d call a masterpiece…

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Black Friday Deal Drastically Slashes The PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel Price

Normally, the PBS Documentaries channel on Prime Video costs $4.99 per month, which is honestly a killer deal considering the vast number of films and series that come with it. Well, those who take advantage of this Black Friday deal can get the channel and all its offerings for the low price of $1.25 per month for the first two months. That means your first two months of streaming will be $2.50.

This offer won’t be around for long, as it comes to an end on December 1st. That day happens to be Cyber Monday, but we don’t yet know if Amazon is going to drop a similar deal at this time.

(Image credit: PBS)

The American Revolution And Other Ken Burns Documentaries Are Streaming On The App

What if you’ve already watched and become obsessed with Ken Burns’ The American Revolution? Don’t worry, because the PBS Documentaries channel is bursting at the seams with the famed documentarian’s massive catalogue of films about everything from Jackie Robinson’s impact on professional baseball to country music to pretty much every war fought by America. But that isn’t all the add-on has to offer.

With a great collection of Frontline documentaries (A Thousand Cuts is still relevant as ever four-and-a-half years after its release), all kinds of nature programs like Expedition with Steve Blackshall, and the acclaimed Nova series, you’ll never run out of tremendous documentaries.

(Image credit: Carnival Films)

There’s Also A PBS Documentaries & Masterpiece Bundle Worth Checking Out

If you want to add some drama to your savings, the PBS Documentaries & Masterpiece bundle is certainly going to be the way to go. Not only do you get all of the informative and engaging documentaries, you also get to watch those outstanding and award-winning dramas put out by the series formerly known as Masterpiece Classic. This offer knocks the price down to $2.25 per month for the first two months before going back to the normal amount of $8.99 per month.

If you've been on the fence about adding either of these Prime Video channels, these Black Friday deals will certainly help you make a decision.