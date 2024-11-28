Brett Goldstein Explained Ted Lasso's Parallels To The Wizard Of Oz, And Now I Need To Re-Watch The Show

“Coach, I got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore,” is a funny line Ted Lasso says to Coach Beard right when they get to London. That’s a very obvious nod to The Wizard of Oz and the AFC Richmond coach being from Kansas. However, it turns out that the connections between the classic film and the incredible Apple TV+ show run a lot deeper than that, Brett Goldstein recently explained. Now, I really need to re-watch the show with all this in mind.

Considering the well-reviewed Wicked is dominating the 2024 movie schedule , its predecessor, The Wizard of Oz, is also being brought up in many conversations. This includes one Goldstein had with EW about Ted Lasso and its inspirations. When asked, the writer and Roy Kent actor quickly confirmed that the 1939 film 100% parallels the comedy, and he pointed out some Easter eggs in the show too, saying:

Oh yeah, there's loads and loads of The Wizard of Oz in Ted Lasso. The pinball machine is the one that's always 'Ted has to go home. There's no place like home.' And then, there's no place like Richmond F.C. Yes, that's all Wizard of Oz.

Along with all the references, Ted’s story also parallels Dorothy’s. As we saw at the end of Ted Lasso Season 3 , he found that there really is “no place like home” as he left the UK to go back to Kansas. While he didn’t click any ruby slippers, and he took a nice flight home, the sentiment of him finding himself with AFC Richmond and developing a new appreciation for his home reflects the journey Dorothy goes on.

However, it wasn’t just Ted’s story that mirrored The Wizard of Oz's characters, as the Roy Kent actor continued to draw connections, saying:

I'm the Tin Man. Ted is Dorothy, Rebecca's the Lion, and the Scarecrow is Jamie.

Now, I really need to rewatch the show and pay attention to the arcs of the rest of the Ted Lasso cast !

While I always saw the connection Ted shared with Dorothy, I didn’t think much beyond that. However, Goldstein’s comment makes so much sense.

In the series, Roy Kent spends a lot of time learning how to not suppress his feelings and trust his heart, kind of like the Tin Man. Meanwhile, Rebecca does find the courage to stand up for herself against Rupert and really own her power in a healthy way, which is similar to the cowardly lion finding his strength. Meanwhile, Jamie Tartt is a bit brainless at the start. However, by the end, like the Scarecrow, he proves to be an intelligent and caring leader of AFC Richmond.

Now, I’m so curious to figure out if there are any other big parallels. Is Rupert the Wizard or The Wicked Witch of the West? Is Coach Beard Toto? Would we consider Nate a flying monkey and the team munchkins? Maybe Keeley is Glinda the Good Witch? I guess I need to do a full rewatch of Ted Lasso now to figure all this out.