Brian Cox Is Heading To Streaming For First Big TV Show Post-Succession, And It Involves James Bond

Brian Cox has been the center of attention in the television world following his character Logan Roy’s surprise death on Succession, HBO's award-mongering hit drama. Cox portrayed the fictional head of an international media conglomerate to great success and acclaim (and interview notoriety) before his time with that show came to an end. Now, the 76-year-old actor will be jumping over to streaming for his next gig, which involves both James Bond and the actor's own homeland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cox has boarded Amazon Studios' new and unscripted competition series, 007’s Road to a Million, and as its title suggests, it will have a strong focus on James Bond. The Emmy winner’s will be playing a character of sorts called “The Controller” on the game show, and he'll somewhat act as a master of ceremonies, taking part in controlling the fate of the contestants on the show as they travel internationally while competing in a series of Bond-inspired challenges. Sounds like a dream gig for anyone who's followed the internationally renowned spy franchise.

Cox said of his new role:

I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.

Additionally, 007’s Road to a Million is set to feature famous Bond locations like Scotland --- which is where Cox himself is from --- Jamaica, and Venice. The structure of the series is an endurance-based challenge with teams of two competing to win $1.2 million. How Cox will influence the challenges specifically is not yet known, but I’m sure his character will find various ways to throw wrenches in the strategies of the various hopefuls. Though probably without slinging as many F-bombs as he did on Succession.

To that end, Cox should feel right at home portraying a “villain and tormentor,” as he’s had plenty of practice having similar attributes while playing Logan Roy, who often made his children and other employees jump through metaphorical flaming hoops. Cox seems perfectly well cast in this role, and the spy thriller theming anticipates an exciting viewing experience for audiences. EON Productions, the producers behind the James Bond franchise, are also behind the project, so the competition series should be authentic to the Bond aesthetic. While a UK series, 007’s Road to a Million will be able to stream internationally with an Amazon Prime subscription, where it should do well with fans of shows like Jack Ryan and Reacher.

The James Bond streaming series isn’t the only post-Succession project Cox has coming down the pike. The X-Men alum is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming film The Electric State alongside an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown. The film is helmed by the Russo Brothers for Netflix, and is currently in post-production. He is also starring in a horror comedy titled The Parenting with Parker Posey and Edie Falco. While Cox’s reign on Succession may have come to an end, fans can look forward to seeing plenty more from the actor on the small screen in the near future.

007’s Road to a Million will be available to stream on Prime Video later this year. In the meantime, you can catch Brian Cox’s incredible run on the fourth and final season of Succession, which can be streamed now with an HBO Max subscription. For more information on other upcoming series hitting streaming services and beyond, make sure to consult our 2023 television schedule.