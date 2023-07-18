Nicola Coughlan Teases 'A Whole New Side' Of Kanthony In Bridgerton Season 3, And I'm Swooning

It goes without saying that fans are greatly anticipating the third season of Netflix’s hit regency drama Bridgerton. When the show returns, they'll be able to bask in the romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The streamer released a first look at the scandalous third season, which makes it was clear that this latest courtship could be one for the books. However, while those two will be the focal point this time around, the series is also bringing back Kate and Anthony, who headlined Season 2. With that, Nicola Coughlan teased the duo’s continuing romance, and I am absolutely swooning.

Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma had an interesting journey in Season 2. There were some awkward moments, with the infamous bathroom scene being one of the most notable. Nevertheless, the season was swoon-worthy, just like the first. Due to Regé-Jean Page’s exit ahead of Season 2, fans didn't get to see more of Daphne and Simon’s relationship after their formal arc was complete. Luckily, that won’t be the case for Anthony and Kate, as Nicola Coughlan gushed about seeing a new side of the couple when she spoke with beauty influencer Cat Quinn:

Married Kate is so beautiful. It's a whole new side. For Kanthony this year, seeing them married is so cute, it's adorable. They still have their dynamic, but to see them married, I think the fans are going to freak.

Cue the internal melting. It's not hard to imagine that Colin and Penelope’s blossoming relationship will be entertaining to watch. One must also consider the inevitable sex scenes, which fans will apparently be “extremely pleased” with. But we shouldn't underestimate just how compelling it'll be to see Anthony and Kate as a married couple. Sure, we probably won't see them as often this time around, but I'm still swooning over the notion of the two being husband and wife and acting as such.

But again, the biggest thing to remember about Season 3 is that we're getting a lot more Colin and Penelope. With the series skipping the third book in the novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn, which focuses on Benedict, the new episodes will adapt the fourth book, which is all about Colin. Luke Newton, who portrays the third-oldest Bridgerton sibling, previously spoke about the fans’ passion for Colin and Penelope, pointing out that the former can’t really see what’s in front of him. And unfortunately for Newton, fans can take that frustration out on him, though he finds that funny.

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the new episodes, but one of the things we know about Bridgerton Season 3 is that filming has completed. (That's major considering the WGA writers strike, and the SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted major productions.) The show will also release as part of Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule. I'm excited about what's in store for Colin and Penelope but, on that same token, I'm pumped to see Anthony and Katherine's relationship develop further -- and give us more swoon-worthy moments in the process.

Make sure you have Netflix subscription so you don't miss out on the exploits of both couples when Season 3 debuts later this year.