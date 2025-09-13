As Charlie Sheen Drops His New Documentary, He Gets Real About Why He Doesn’t View This Time In His Career As An ‘Apology Tour’

It’s fair to say Charlie Sheen has seen his share of peaks and valleys over the course of his career and personal life. Sheen’s off-camera escapades have generated plenty of headlines as well. However, the actor now appears to have entered a new phase in his life, one that sees him being more reflective. Sheen recently headlined a two-part documentary that’s now available to Netflix subscription holders, and he also wrote a memoir. While the star is getting candid, he’s also clear about this not being an “apology tour.”

During his doc, aka Charlie Sheen, the Two and a Half Men star hasn’t shy away from the fact that he’s burned some bridges in his time. The production, which is directed by Andrew Renzi, tackles Sheen’s career as well as his struggles with alcohol, drugs and more. Ultimately, Sheen’s actions also generated shockwaves that impacted members of his family and those he worked with. Sheen and his brother, Emilio Estevez touched on that while chatting for Interview Magazine, during which the former shared some honest thoughts:

When people want to talk about the past and all this other frickin’ shit, I’ll be in a place to say, ‘Well, you know what? Here’s the great news, buddy. You can watch it. You can read it. You can even listen to it. Here’s your hat trick of choices.’ This is not an apology tour. Most of my fifties already were.

The Spin City alum did indeed spend much of his 50s apologizing for past transgressions. Of course, given that the actor isn’t focused much on apologies at this point, that begs the question of what he’s actually seeking to do as he enters his 60s. Well, he went on to explain just that while continuing his conversation with his older brother:

It’s a bit of a reintroduction because, dude, let’s face it, there’s a lot of people out there that still don’t know my movies, don’t know the early work, don’t know the whole evolution of things. ‘Oh, he’s the crazy guy with the tiger blood.’ I think it’s a moment to just reintroduce myself to that part of my fan base.

Charlie Sheen makes a good point in that there is indeed a generation of people who only know him for the salacious headlines that have swirled around him as opposed to his work. Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, Sheen racked up more than a few notable movie credits like Red Dawn, Wall Street, Young Guns, Major League and The Rookie. As for TV before landing his famous Men role, Sheen starred in the final two seasons of Spin City. Some may not realize it, but Sheen’s filmography isn’t exactly small.

Nevertheless, it’s also understandable as to why all of that work sometimes gets overshadowed by the headlines. The “tiger blood” situation that Sheen alluded to, for example, specifically alludes to a viral comment he made during his meltdown after being fired from Two and a Half Men after making inflammatory comments about series creator Chuck Lorre. While “everything turned to shit,” Sheen has since become sober and he doesn’t think too fondly of his thoughts on tiger blood, and the same goes his “winning” comments,

So, at this point, it seems Charlie Sheen is in a position to chart out a new path for himself both professionally and personally. What exactly he chooses to do next remains to be seen. However, something that’s apparent right now is that the public probably shouldn’t expect him to seek more apologies for his past mistakes as he moves forward. In the meantime, check out his aka Charlie Sheen – one of the biggest titles on the 2025 Netflix schedule – now.