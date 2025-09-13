As Charlie Sheen Drops His New Documentary, He Gets Real About Why He Doesn’t View This Time In His Career As An ‘Apology Tour’
Charlie Sheen is entering a new era.
It’s fair to say Charlie Sheen has seen his share of peaks and valleys over the course of his career and personal life. Sheen’s off-camera escapades have generated plenty of headlines as well. However, the actor now appears to have entered a new phase in his life, one that sees him being more reflective. Sheen recently headlined a two-part documentary that’s now available to Netflix subscription holders, and he also wrote a memoir. While the star is getting candid, he’s also clear about this not being an “apology tour.”
During his doc, aka Charlie Sheen, the Two and a Half Men star hasn’t shy away from the fact that he’s burned some bridges in his time. The production, which is directed by Andrew Renzi, tackles Sheen’s career as well as his struggles with alcohol, drugs and more. Ultimately, Sheen’s actions also generated shockwaves that impacted members of his family and those he worked with. Sheen and his brother, Emilio Estevez touched on that while chatting for Interview Magazine, during which the former shared some honest thoughts:
The Spin City alum did indeed spend much of his 50s apologizing for past transgressions. Of course, given that the actor isn’t focused much on apologies at this point, that begs the question of what he’s actually seeking to do as he enters his 60s. Well, he went on to explain just that while continuing his conversation with his older brother:
Charlie Sheen makes a good point in that there is indeed a generation of people who only know him for the salacious headlines that have swirled around him as opposed to his work. Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, Sheen racked up more than a few notable movie credits like Red Dawn, Wall Street, Young Guns, Major League and The Rookie. As for TV before landing his famous Men role, Sheen starred in the final two seasons of Spin City. Some may not realize it, but Sheen’s filmography isn’t exactly small.
Nevertheless, it’s also understandable as to why all of that work sometimes gets overshadowed by the headlines. The “tiger blood” situation that Sheen alluded to, for example, specifically alludes to a viral comment he made during his meltdown after being fired from Two and a Half Men after making inflammatory comments about series creator Chuck Lorre. While “everything turned to shit,” Sheen has since become sober and he doesn’t think too fondly of his thoughts on tiger blood, and the same goes his “winning” comments,
So, at this point, it seems Charlie Sheen is in a position to chart out a new path for himself both professionally and personally. What exactly he chooses to do next remains to be seen. However, something that’s apparent right now is that the public probably shouldn’t expect him to seek more apologies for his past mistakes as he moves forward. In the meantime, check out his aka Charlie Sheen – one of the biggest titles on the 2025 Netflix schedule – now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.