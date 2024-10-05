That Time Chase Stokes Humorously Turned Down An Offer To Work Out With Arnold Schwarzenegger And Chris Hemsworth

What happens when Chase Stokes, Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger end up in the same gym? According to Chase Stokes, he runs away. That’s right, ahead of Outer Banks' Season 4 premiere on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule , the John B. actor told a hilarious story about almost working out with Thor and The Terminator and why that ultimately didn’t end up happening.

This story began at a Netflix event called Tudum that took place during the summer of 2023. Chase Stokes was coming off his third season leading the Outer Banks cast and was hosting the event, Chris Hemsworth was announcing Extraction 3 , and Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose show Fubar had premiered a couple of months earlier, announced Linda Hamilton’s involvement in Stranger Things . After meeting the Thor actor at Tudum right after doing an impression of him on the loudspeaker, Stokes ran into him again at the hotel gym, telling Jimmy Fallon while on The Tonight Show:

So I go back to the hotel, and I’m thinking, ‘You know what? Jet lag is real. I’m gonna go get a workout.’ … And so I go into the gym, and guess who’s just hanging out in the gym working out, just doing gym things? Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger. … Just having a bro workout in Brazil. Just dudes doing dude things in Brazil.

Earlier, Stokes did compliment Hemsworth, calling him a “gorgeous human being” and “the perfect human specimen.” Clearly, he looks up to him, and was probably intimidated by being in the same gym with these two guys who are known for being in excellent shape.

He went on to say that Hemsworth, who had told him at the Netflix event that his family were big fans of Outer Banks, invited him to work out. However, Stokes swiftly said no, hilariously explaining:

So I kind of look over and Chris is like, 'Hey, man, want to join in?' And I was like, 'No, no. I'm so good. I'm just gonna go do some yoga and a little mindful breathing, meditation. I'm gonna hit the treadmill actually.' I sprinted out, I left.

Chase Stokes Talks Outer Banks, Being Scared to Workout with Chris Hemsworth & Arnold Schwarzenegger - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, I can’t say I blame him. When you are standing next to a man known for playing a god and posting epic workout videos and an iconic bodybuilder-turned-action star in a gym it’s a lot to take in.

While Chase Stokes is in good shape, it’s different with Hemsworth and Schwarzenegger, because their ripped physique is on another level. Plus, they’re just generally big dudes. So, I get where the Outer Banks star was coming from.

Now, after hearing this story, I’m hoping Stokes ends up in some sort of project with Hemsworth and/or Schwarzenegger, because I’d love to see them all become pals and co-stars. However, at the moment, as far as we know, that’s not happening.

