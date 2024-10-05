That Time Chase Stokes Humorously Turned Down An Offer To Work Out With Arnold Schwarzenegger And Chris Hemsworth
I would have done the same thing.
What happens when Chase Stokes, Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger end up in the same gym? According to Chase Stokes, he runs away. That’s right, ahead of Outer Banks' Season 4 premiere on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule, the John B. actor told a hilarious story about almost working out with Thor and The Terminator and why that ultimately didn’t end up happening.
This story began at a Netflix event called Tudum that took place during the summer of 2023. Chase Stokes was coming off his third season leading the Outer Banks cast and was hosting the event, Chris Hemsworth was announcing Extraction 3, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose show Fubar had premiered a couple of months earlier, announced Linda Hamilton’s involvement in Stranger Things. After meeting the Thor actor at Tudum right after doing an impression of him on the loudspeaker, Stokes ran into him again at the hotel gym, telling Jimmy Fallon while on The Tonight Show:
Earlier, Stokes did compliment Hemsworth, calling him a “gorgeous human being” and “the perfect human specimen.” Clearly, he looks up to him, and was probably intimidated by being in the same gym with these two guys who are known for being in excellent shape.
He went on to say that Hemsworth, who had told him at the Netflix event that his family were big fans of Outer Banks, invited him to work out. However, Stokes swiftly said no, hilariously explaining:
Honestly, I can’t say I blame him. When you are standing next to a man known for playing a god and posting epic workout videos and an iconic bodybuilder-turned-action star in a gym it’s a lot to take in.
While Chase Stokes is in good shape, it’s different with Hemsworth and Schwarzenegger, because their ripped physique is on another level. Plus, they’re just generally big dudes. So, I get where the Outer Banks star was coming from.
Now, after hearing this story, I’m hoping Stokes ends up in some sort of project with Hemsworth and/or Schwarzenegger, because I’d love to see them all become pals and co-stars. However, at the moment, as far as we know, that’s not happening.
What is happening, though, is Season 4 of Outer Banks, which will likely include Chase Stokes showing off his athleticism as he runs for his life as John B. That premieres on the 2024 TV schedule on October 10. So, make sure you have your Netflix subscription at the ready because you can use it to go back to the OBX and watch Hemsworth and Schwarzenegger in Extraction and Fubar as well.
