Chris Hemsworth Showed How Extraction 2 Used A Helicopter And Billboard To Promote The Netflix Film, And I’m In Awe

Chris Hemsworth has another hit film on his hands, as Extraction 2 is making a serious impression on Netflix subscription holders. The highly anticipated sequel has dominated within the streaming service’s ranks, with both films in the series even taking the top spots on the trending lists at one point. Because of that, Hemsworth has thanked the fans on multiple occasions. Considering the success the latest installment has seen, you’d think that the entertainment company would take it easy on promotion at this point. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however, as Hemsworth just showed how a helicopter and billboard are being used for advertising. And quite frankly, I’m in awe.

Studios sometimes tend to go all out while promoting a movie, especially when it’s a blockbuster. Netflix certainly spared no expense when it came to getting the word out on the latest film in its high-profile action series. Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram story to share a clip of a Netflix helicopter, which has been tasked with carrying an Extraction 2 billboard to different locations. The aircraft picked up the advertisement at an undisclosed location, and you can see its arrival in the screenshot below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

And here I thought that Warner Bros. Pictures’ campaign for the upcoming Barbie movie was impressive. It still is, of course, but what the streaming company has done in this case is nothing short of wild and kind of amazing. The ad has apparently made its way to a number of different places as well. One of the clips that the flick’s leading man shared showed it being carried over a beach-like area, which you can see for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

You really can’t help but appreciate such commitment to a promotional campaign. Such a marketing move is surely costly, though one would think that it would be effective. The sight of a massive billboard being suspended in the air by a helicopter is something that one surely won’t forget. Some may scoff at the idea of someone feeling compelled to watch a movie after seeing such a thing, but never underestimate the power of a strong marketing ploy.

One would think that Extraction 2’s success can also be attributed to the strong reviews the Netflix sequel has received from critics. CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola has even hailed it as being more thrilling than the original . Many have praised the action, including the now-iconic 21-minute “oner.” Much of the credit for the thrills should absolutely go to director Sam Hargrave and his collaborators. Of course, Chris Hemsworth deserves credit as well for really committing to the work. After all, his arm really was set on fire for that lengthy action sequence.

Though the second chapter in the story of Tyler Rake is still being promoted, it would seem that the series’ future has already been set. The Thor actor and Sam Hargrave were present at the annual Tudum event a few weeks ago, where they confirmed that a third Extraction film is on the way . Details on the project are scarce at the moment, as talks are still apparently underway. However, even now, it’s reasonable to assume that the cast and crew are looking to up the ante for the next movie.

In the meantime though, you may want to keep a close eye on the continued marketing campaign for the series’ most recent entry. I’m not sure just how far that billboard is going to travel, but I’ll be looking up to the sky now and then on the off chance that I see Chris Hemsworth’s face floating above. (Actually, I’m going to run outside quickly, because I think I hear a chopper.)