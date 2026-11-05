Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Still Had Two Netflix Projects In The Works, So What’s Going On?

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to find their forever home, there are still a lot of questions lingering about their professional lives, and specifically their work with Netflix. While Markle has yet to make a full return to acting, she and the Duke of Sussex have been working behind the scenes on a number of Netflix projects. However, their deal with the streamer has been a bit rocky. They still have two projects in the works, though, so what’s really going on?

What’s Reportedly Been Going On With Netflix Since March

In 2020, just two years after tying the knot, Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties and moved to Southern California. That same year, they signed an overall deal with Netflix and have since released several shows, including Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. Despite Archewell Productions renewing its partnership with Netflix in 2025 under a multi-year first-look deal, it seems like things have stalled for two projects that are in development.

In March, Netflix had backed out of its partnership with Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, reportedly due to performance. Even though the Harry & Meghan docuseries was a success, their follow-up projects haven’t generated the same type of viewership. Plus, With Love, Meghan had a controversial launch, and it's been reported that Netflix may have lost money with the partnership.

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That being said, the couple, who recently moved back to the UK, still have two Netflix films in the works, Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date. A source tells Page Six that they are “in development,” but there hasn’t been any progress since March. Another source shared that that's simply standard practice in the industry:

It’s Hollywood. People know how this town works, and things are not made in a day. This is all part of the process. There are a lot of steps.

Both films are adaptations of beloved books. Meet Me at the Lake is based on Carley Fortune’s 2023 novel and has been in development since August 2023. The Wedding Date, meanwhile, has been in development since 2025 and is based on Jasmine Guillory’s 2018 contemporary romance. In addition, Markle and Prince Harry were also working on an untitled scripted polo drama, but nothing more has been revealed on that front.

Whether any of those projects will move forward remains to be seen. However, we do know that there is progress being made on at least one of them.

But Not So Fast

Even though both Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date haven’t made much progress, fans shouldn’t get too worried yet, especially when it comes to the first title I mentioned.

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Carley Fortune, who is also the author of Every Summer After, which was recently adapted by Prime, spoke out about Meet Me at the Lake’s future at Netflix. In July, she shared that the film, which comes from Archewell and Netflix, is “still in development.” They have a director attached, and the script is being revised, which is great news.

Considering the film has been in development for three years now, one would think that it might simply be too late for anything to come of it. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Fortune opened up about working with Archewell and Markle on the project, and they all really care about the adaptation, which is why it’s taking so long:

When we were optioning the film, I had a really good long call with Meghan and Tracy Ryerson, who is with Archewell, and I felt like they really understood the story and what mattered about the story. And we spoke a lot about the story Meet Me at the Lake is, you know, it’s romance, but it’s very much about a mother and daughter, too. And we talked a lot about parenthood and also about how these love stories are about so much more. Like, it’s a story about grief; it’s a story about mental health. And so I felt like it was in good hands with them.

On top of Meet Me at the Lake, Netflix is working on another Fortune adaptation, This Summer Will Be Different, so the streamer is certainly interested in telling those stories. Additionally, Season 2 of Every Summer After is in the works following a successful Season 1 launch. Based on the end of ESA's first season, Season 2 will adapt Fortune’s novel One Golden Summer, which is set in the same universe as Every Summer After.

Not much else has been shared, but Fortune’s update should make fans feel better about her project with Markle. Hopefully, we'll get a solid update about the royals' other projects soon. For now, people will just have to continue waiting.