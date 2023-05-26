Could Bad Bunny Appear On The Kardashians? The Latest In His Relationship With Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been connected to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny since February, but with the model being one of the more private members of the Kardashian clan, fans don’t know a whole lot about the nature of their relationship. Well, sources report things could be heating up between the two, with the potential for the romance to be “long term,” so is there a chance we might see the Bullet Train actor make an appearance on her family’s Hulu reality show?

While neither has spoken publicly about the presumed relationship, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny haven’t been afraid to be seen in public together. Earlier this month they sat courtside at an L.A. Lakers game, and in April they attended Coachella (where the rapper accidentally insulted her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles ). And while they didn’t walk the stairs at the Met Gala together, they did reunite at the afterparty — where Jenner showed off one of the two see-through outfits she sported that week. A source told ET that the “relationship is getting more serious,” alleging:

He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was seen spending time with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala — though unlike Usher, he did not get roped into her reunion with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson . He did, however, reportedly leave the event in the same van as Kim, so maybe they rendezvoused with Kendall Jenner elsewhere?

Will all of this time with the Kardashian-Jenner crowd lead to a guest appearance on The Kardashians? It’s possibly, though unlikely, as Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner are traditionally more private when it comes to sharing their love lives on the reality show. Kendall previously had a rule that she had to be with someone for at least a year before they could be part of their previous show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but since then it seems she’s made that whole part of her life off-limits, as she was with NBA star Devin Booker for a lot longer than a year, and he never showed up.

However, that could have been a choice Devin Booker made, and it’s always possible that as a performer, Bad Bunny would feel more comfortable in the environment than her past boyfriends. Whatever happens, it sounds like Kendall Jenner is pleased with the way things are going, as the source reports she is "enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed." They seem to make each other happy, the source said, continuing:

They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values.