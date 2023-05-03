Kendall Jenner Rocked Not One But Two See-Through Looks This Week, And Khloé Kardashian Can’t Get Enough

When it comes to the Kardashians and the Met Gala you know they are going to bring some unforgettable looks to the steps. As some of the most fashionable celebrities of 2022 , the siblings are always rocking new and edgy looks, and this event was no exception. While Kim Kardashian looked fabulous in a beaded dress, and many were talking about her reunion with Pete Davidson (and Usher) , and Kylie Jenner rocked in a bright red gown, it was Kendall Jenner’s sheer looks from before and after one of fashion’s biggest nights that had us, and Khloé Kardashian, stunned.

Kendall Jenner Rocks A Sheer Blue Gown Before The Met Gala

In the spirit of the sheer gown being a major red carpet trend this year, Kendall Jenner shared her take on it with a gorgeous high-neck blue see-through dress. She was giving off the same vibe as Florence Pugh in her see-through pink Valentino number from last summer, however, she also made it completely her own, and like Jenner’s sister, I really loved the look.

Kendall Jenner posted the photos of her blue Chanel gown with a simple emoji caption, and matching that energy, Khloé commented:

🧿🧿🧿

She really was a blue goddess, which is how I interpreted Kardashian’s comment, in this gorgeous Alexandre Vauthier gown . Jenner was seen in this dress on her way to a Chanel event that was a retrospective of Karl Lagerfeld’s career, which coincided with the Met Gala's theme. So, this model really spent the entire weekend, and the first Monday in May, rocking sheer looks that paid homage to the subject of this year’s Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner Shines In A Silver And Black Sheer Look

Following the blue look, Khloé Kardashian also reposted Dani Michelle’s post of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala afterparty look. Jenner rocked sparkly sheer shapewear and wore a black thong over the bodysuit. She topped the look off with a black halter and pearl details. Overall, it was a striking, edgy and unforgettable ensemble. So, to express what a lot of us are feeling after seeing this stunner of a look, Khloé wrote:

I’m not wellllll

The outfit was a 1994 Chanel homage, Michelle, who is Jenner’s stylist posted. Vogue also provided a bit of context about the reality star’s look as well. The magazine posted that the look was designed by Nensi Dojaka, and was “a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld himself.” It also explained that this look was:

…a nod to Kendall’s personal style since the model is never one to shy away from a barely-there look.

Vogue made a great point here, the outfit Jenner wore really did add to her track record of rocking edgy see-through looks. Just a few months ago she did an ad campaign showing a bit of butt cleavage , and on the Met Gala red carpet, she rocked a sequined body suit, proving time and time again that she's a major fashionista.

These two latest looks from Kendall Jenner further prove that she is a true fashion icon, and much like her sister, I can’t get enough.