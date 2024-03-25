My Vote For Cutest Taylor Swift Fan Goes To This 3-Year-Old Swiftie And Her Eras Tour Movie Dance Moves
Look what you made her do.
Ever since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) hit Disney+ on March 14, Swifties haven’t been able to stop replaying their favorite parts. While it’s no secret that the concert special can be enjoyed by fans of all ages, there’s just something so heartwarming about seeing little ones connect with Taylor Swift’s music, and one 3-year-old has fully won me over with her cute dance moves. A TikTok video went viral after showing the tot nailing Swift’s choreography during “Look What You Made Me Do.”
I honestly can’t get enough of these videos that show Taylor Swift’s youngest fans acting out the Eras Tour sets — like the little Swifties who recreated the “22” hat moment. The TikTok user garrettriff95 showed off the results of their little one’s hard work in the post below:
@garrettriff95 ♬ original sound - Garrett Riff
There’s so much I love about this video, and I’d have to agree with the sentiment in the caption that this may be the cutest Swiftie ever. For one thing, she’s looking simply fabulous in that onesie, and while she may not have dressed in black to represent reputation, it seems clear that she has a favorite Taylor Swift era.
Little Miss Swiftie grabbed her microphone, spinning to represent the camera that circled the pop star, and then hit every hair flip and hand-on-hip that Taylor Swift did. I could have screamed when she tilted her head as Swift sang, “Don’t like your tilted stage,” and then stuck that leg out for “you laugh when you lie.”
In the first two days the video was posted, it racked up 1.4 million views and more than 219,000 likes, and the comments were full of praise for the young Swiftie, including:
- I love how she spins around when the camera goes around Taylor 😆
- Ladies and gentlemen let us all welcome a new swifty to the group! 👏👏👏
- She is adorable! She hit the tilted stage spot on! 🥰
- Yaaasss, Reputation. Girl is gonna be fierce 🔥
It’s clear from the comments I’m not the only one who could watch Taylor Swift’s youngest fans recreate her iconic tour moments for hours on end. Many people were celebrating the “Taylor Tot” movement, with comments like:
- the taylor tots get me everytime and I’m not even a kid person 🤣😭🤣❤️ – nope_2017
- I love Taylor Tots!! ❤️ So adorable 🥰 – ccorio81
- Taylor tots r so cute – AVR808
- Taylor tots is my new favorite part of TikTok – magnolia
Same, girl, same. Swifties young and old are likely to continue streaming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with their Disney+ subscription as they wait for the artist’s upcoming new music. Taylor’s tour is on hiatus for now, as she is set to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (and its multiple variants) on April 19. We’re also still waiting on an announcement regarding the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release, as it’s long been thought that will be the next re-recorded album to come.
