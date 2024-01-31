Victoria And David Beckham Recreated Their Viral Rolls-Royce Scene For A+ New Ad

David Beckham and his wife Victoria were the center of quite a bit of attention last year with the success of the docuseries Beckham . The four episodes (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ) delved into the life, career and controversies of one of the world’s most famous soccer stars, as well as the ups and downs of his marriage to the Spice Girl . One particularly amusing scene went viral, when David called out Victoria after she claimed to have grown up in a “very working class” household, and now the couple have recreated that moment to tease their upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats.

The fact that anyone nicknamed Posh Spice would consider herself working class is laughable, or at least David Beckham seemed to think so in Beckham, as he poked his head through the door during his wife’s interview, telling her to, “Be honest,” and staying on her until she admitted that, “In the ‘80s my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” The couple showed off their comedic chops again, referencing the moment on social media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Check it out below:

Before I forget… #DavidBeckham and I filmed a little something for the Hockey Bowl. We can’t wait for you to see it!! Oh, and Jessica Aniston is going to be in it too!! Kisses xx#JenniferAniston @UberEats #ad pic.twitter.com/PEN5nAIk9mJanuary 30, 2024 See more

First of all, I love that Victoria Beckham was sporting the shirt she created after that scene got so much attention. Leave it to the fashion icon to lean in and capitalize on the viral moment in such a way. Just as in the series, the ad showed the footballer peeking around a corner as he told Victoria to “be honest” about the “little” commercial they’re doing for the big game February 11.

I love that the England natives refused to acknowledge American football, as Posh got confused about if the Uber Eats ad will air during the “super big baseball game” or the “hockey bowl.” They also feigned ignorance about American television, teasing that they’ll be joined in the Super Bowl ad by “Jessica Aniston” — despite David Beckham having appeared on Friends: The Reunion as a fan of Jennifer Aniston’s famous sitcom.

The Beckhams certainly are funny together, even if some viewers would prefer that companies didn’t knee-cap their expensive commercials with soft releases like this one. At least this was just a teaser, and those of us who will be tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers — or at least to watch Usher headline the halftime show — still don’t really know what to expect from the Beckhams and The Morning Show actress.

As far as what else is coming during breaks in the big game, Jeremy Renner will star in a Super Bowl commercial with his daughter for Silk, the plant-based milk product, just over a year after suffering a life-threatening snow plow accident . Then, the makeup company e.l.f. has summoned members of the Suits cast , along with other celebs like Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, for “Jury Beauty,” whatever that means, and an ad featuring Kate McKinnon hawking Hellmann’s mayo has already dropped.