Deliver Me Netflix TV Show: What We Know About The Book Adaptation

Over the course of the past half-decade or so, Netflix has easily become one of the best streaming destinations for riveting crime dramas, great international series , and book adaptations. One of the platform's upcoming series fits into all three of those categories, and anyone with a Netflix subscription will soon have bingeable access to Deliver Me, a Scandinavian crime thriller about two childhood friends caught in an extremely difficult situation.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the show based on Malin Persson Giolito’s bestselling novel, or if your interest was piqued hearing about the series elsewhere, stick around while CinemaBlend breaks down everything we know so far about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation .

Though Netflix has yet to set an exact premiere date for Deliver Me, the streamer has announced that the upcoming series will launch globally at some point in 2024. It's not clear yet just how much of this drama we'll see, as an exact episode count is still unknown. Expect to hear more about both of those aspects as we get closer to the start of the new year, one that looks to be a busy one for Netflix if the 2024 movie schedule is any indication.

Yasir Hassan And Olle Strand Lead The Deliver Me Cast

When Deliver Me does eventually land on Netflix, it will feature a cast that is headlined by two newcomers to the acting world, Yasir Hassan and Olle Strand, who will be playing 14-year-old boys Billy and Dogge, respectively. This is the first credit for each of the young actors, who will be joining a group of already established names from the European market.

Netflix has also announced that the forthcoming Swedish crime drama will also feature Yusra Warsama as Billy’s mother, Leila, while Ane Dahl Torp and Henrick Norlén will be starring as Dogge’s parents, Jill and Teo. Other members of the Deliver Me cast include Abdirahman Mohamed as Billy’s younger brother Tusse, Ardalan Esmaili as a local cop named Farid, Mahmut Suvakci as a character named Sudden, and Solomon Njie as Mehdi.

The Swedish Crime Thriller Follows Two Childhood Friends And The Murder That Rips Them Apart

Deliver Me sounds like it will be up there on the list of emotionally-charged crime thrillers based on Netflix’ description of its upcoming Swedish drama. The series will tell a story of what happens when minors commit horribly violent crimes – one of the two boys is shot in the head, with the other being blamed in the shooting – and where the responsibility falls in the aftermath.

The show will also dive into those in the immediate orbits of the two teenagers whose friendship is ripped apart by the violent act, as well as the lives of their parents, local police officers, and just about everyone else who is impacted by the shooting. A focus on lost children who seem to slip between the cracks of society is set to be a big part of Deliver Me's narrative.

Deliver Me Is Based On Malin Persson Giolito’s Novel, I Dina Händer

There are quite a few book adaptations on Netflix , with more being added all the time. That will soon be the case for Deliver Me, which is based on Malin Persson Giolito’s 2022 crime novel of the same name (or, I Dina Händer in Swedish). Giolito’s novel, which came after the release of successful books like Beyond All Reasonable Doubt (Bortom varje rimligt trivel) and Quicksand (Störst av allt), which won a number of awards following its publication, explored a senseless crime committed by one friend against another and the ramifications of the firing of a gun on everyone in the Våringe portion of Stockholm, Sweden, per the Ahlander Agency .

An English translation of the 2022 novel, now titled Deliver Me like the show based upon it, is scheduled to be published by Penguin Random House on May 5, 2024, which could very well be an indication of the release date for the Netflix series.

Alex Haridi And Malin Persson Giolito Adapted The Novel To Series

In addition to writing the novel on which the show is based, Malin Persson Giolito also made her screenwriting debut by adapting Deliver Me into a series, along with head writer Alex Haridi and episode writer Amanda Högberg. Though this is Giolito’s first time working on a streaming series, or any series for that matter, Haridi has a great deal of experience on the medium, with a list of credits that includes shows like Love and Anarchy, The Truth, and God’s Three Girls, and movies like Miss Kicki, IRL, and Tragedy in a Country Cemetery, to name a few. Högberg has worked on Top Dog, Vuxna människor, and Get Ready with Me throughout her career.

Netflix has also announced that Anna Zackirsson served as director for the new series.

Production Kicked Off In February 2023

The cameras started rolling on the set of Deliver Me in February 2023, as Netflix announced earlier in the year. Though it wasn’t revealed how long it would take to shoot the series, production was taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, the same location as featured in the novel on which the series was based. Expect to hear more about the shoot and its specifics at some point in the near future.

This Is The Second Netflix Series Inspired By Malin Persson Giolito’s Work

Deliver Me isn’t the first series based on Malin Persson Giolito’s work to land on Netflix, as her aforementioned novel Quicksand was adapted by the streaming service back in 2019. That series, which starred Hanna Ardéhn and Felix Sandman, took place in a wealthy suburb of Stockholm and dealt with the fallout of a murder committed at a high school.

In a statement shared by Netflix, Giolito said she once thought Quicksand was the best thing that would ever happen to her professionally, but that she now thinks the upcoming series could be even bigger.

