Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen Reunited On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Their Messy Divorce (And There Are Pictures)

When it comes to messy celebrity relationships, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have definitely seen their share of tough times. When their four-year marriage ended in 2006, the divorce played out in the tabloids but was apparently “way worse” behind the scenes. Somehow they’ve since recovered from the custody battles, social media attacks and more, and on Thursday, they even walked the red carpet together (and posed for photos!) as Sheen’s docuseries hits the 2025 TV schedule.

One of Netflix’s upcoming releases is aka Charlie Sheen, a two-part documentary on the rise, fall and recovery of the Two and a Half Men star. The project had its premiere in Los Angeles this week ahead of its September 10 drop, and Denise Richards not only attended the event to support her ex-husband, but she walked the red carpet with him for the first time in nearly 20 years. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Seeing these two happy together is such a blast from the past, and they both look fantastic. Charlie Sheen sported a black suit jacket with a subtle tartan pattern over a white button-down shirt and blue jeans. For her part, Denise Richards matched him in black, donning a sequined crop top and flared satin pants. She accessorized with a diamond cross necklace.

The exes — who are parents to daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20 — even shared a hug in front of the cameras, with Charlie Sheen smiling sweetly:

(Image credit: Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Denise Richards was one of many celebs to take part in aka Charlie Sheen, in which apparently no topic is off-limits regarding her ex-husband’s past. The trailer for the documentary (which will be available to those with a Netflix subscription) shows the former Bond girl saying that, “When things started to change, it was quick.” Presumably, she’s talking about his addiction struggles, because their daughter Lola is also shown commenting on the issue. (Sheen got sober in 2017.)

The two-part series will also discuss Charlie Sheen’s tumultuous exit from Two and a Half Men. Jon Cryer, who has spoken openly about his relationship with Sheen and how his addiction affected their CBS sitcom, is also interviewed in the documentary.

In fact, a number of people who worked with the Major League star and witnessed his struggles will be featured on aka Charlie Sheen, including his third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, Sean Penn, Chris Tucker, Chuck Lorre — whose longtime feud with Sheen ended in 2023 — his brother Ramon Estevez and even his former drug dealer. Check out the trailer below:

aka Charlie Sheen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Despite everyone's participation in the doc, I certainly didn't expect to see Denise Richards by her ex's side for the premiere. But while this was their first red carpet together in two decades, Charlie Sheen did appear on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s Bravo series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things earlier this year, where they had lunch with Lola.

We don’t know yet if he’ll talk about the secret charitable donations he’s made or his knee-jerk reaction to Denise Richards and their daughter Sami joining OnlyFans, but we don’t have long to wait to see what all is divulged. The two-part series aka Charlie Sheen premieres Wednesday, September 10, on Netflix.