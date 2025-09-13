See The Nanny’s Fran Drescher Reunite With Her Co-Star And More Alums From The Show In Sweet Pic

The Nanny is one of those network sitcoms that's always perfect for a long binge. A CBS program, the Fran Drescher-led show ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999 before becoming a syndication mainstay. The series follows the hilarious antics of the always fashionable Fran Fine as she serves as a nanny for an upper-class family in New York City. If there's anyone missing the classic series, they'll surely love the reunion that Drescher had with another member of the Nanny cast and more series alums.

On Friday, Fran Drescher shared a photo of herself with Mr. Sheffield himself, Charles Shaughnessy and other key players from the '90s series made me want to go back to the Upper East Side with their beloved characters. Check it out below:

A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) A photo posted by on

Starting from the very left, it’s impossible not to recognize Mr. Sheffield actor Charles Shaughnessy, who looks as good as ever after playing one of those fictional men that set our standards too high via his The Nanny role. Next to him are series executive producers Prudence Fraser and Robert Sternin (who are husband and wife), Diane Wilk, Fran Drescher and on the very right is Marc Jacobson, who co-created the show with Drescher. Jacobson and Drescher were also married from 1978 to 1999.

Shaughnessy also posted the same photo on his own Instagram with a tease-y comment. In his words:

Getting the Band back together….?! A great night out with Susan and The Nanny gang!!

In the past, Fran Drescher has talked about reviving The Nanny in some way, as she was putting together a stage musical revival back in 2022. The actress and former SAG-AFTRA president also talk about how there being a “lot of possibility” in regard to the odds of a reboot with the original cast or “a whole new cast.”

However, in 2024 when Drescher spoke to Entertainment Tonight while she was at the SAG Awards, she said she didn’t see herself returning to the role, but left the door cracked open that it “may happen.” She spoke of feeling “scared” about doing a sequel or reboot, while also saying she was “riding a different wave.”

So what could this The Nanny reunion dinner mean? Perhaps, Drescher is rethinking returning to the iconic series, or the group of creatives simply decided to get together to reminisce about the good ole days and catch up. Charles Shaughnessy’s comment specifically has me scratching my head about what it all means, though I could just be reading into it all too deeply.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the future of The Nanny remains unknown, the original TV show is still accessible. All six seasons are currently available to stream in full on not one, but two streaming services. Watch it with an Amazon Prime subscription or Peacock subscription. The second half of the series is also streaming for free (with ads) on The Roku Channel as well.