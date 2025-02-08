‘It Wasn’t Abnormal For It To Be Happening’: Diddy’s Former Recording Studio Manager Recalls Late-Night Run-In With Him, And Condoms Were Allegedly Involved

Sean Combs a.k.a. P. Diddy remains behind bars ahead of his sex-trafficking trial, which is set to take place in a matter of months. Following the 55-year-old mogul’s arrest and incarceration, many of his past colleagues have been sharing their experiences with him. What’s mostly been shared are stories of alleged wild parties filed and inappropriate behavior. As part of another exposé, one of Diddy’s former recording studio managers is speaking out, and she shared a purported late-night situation involving condoms.

Felicia Newsome is the manager in question, and she oversaw Daddy’s House (the personal recording studio for Diddy’s Bad Boy Records label) from 1994 to 2000. While recalling her time with the company, she recalled a situation in which she was called to the studio in the middle of the night due to Diddy being there. At the time, the rapper was supposedly in his underwear and asked an employee to get condoms for him because he was about to have sex with two women. Newsome explained how she confronted the hip hop artist:

I said to Puffy, don't ever ask anyone here to go and get condoms. He replied: 'I didn't need anything like that, ma,' and never did it again.

While talking with the BBC, Felicia Newsome explained that when it came to unprofessional conduct in the business, “it wasn’t abnormal for it to be happening.” Yet what was rare was an instance in which “somebody reported on it.” When it came to Sean Combs, he allegedly showed Newsome more respect after that late-night chat. But their dynamic was challenging early on, with Newsome recalling her reaction when, amid the studio’s opening in 1995, Combs supposedly called her a “bitch” after deriding countertops chosen for the space:

If I'm bringing women into this space, which is open 24 hours, how do you want to treat people?

P. Diddy apparently responded to that statement by saying that he wanted the space to be safe and inclusive. However, that sentiment seemingly clashes with some of the accounts that have been shared in recent months. A lot has particularly been said about Diddy’s freak off parties, which were events where young women (who were weighed beforehand) were hired or coerced into performing sexual gestures for guests. There were also the infamous Wild King Nights, many of which took place in hotel rooms.

When it comes to the two aforementioned events, various people have shared recollections. Former PR exec Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire recalled the wildness of the parties, saying her “spidey senses were on high alert.” Even John Legend’s manager recalled having to talk her way out of a bedroom after getting locked in one during a particular Diddy event. A male sex worker who supposedly used to work WKNs also claimed copious amounts of drugs were present at such events. A woman employed for those same parties also made claims about how fast Diddy would go through baby oil.

Sean Combs was arrested in New York in September and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His arrest came months after his U.S.-based homes were raided in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation. Right now, he’s facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. That’s in addition to various lawsuits involving claims of sexual assault, domestic violence and more.

May 5 is the scheduled start date for P. Diddy’s trial. In the lead-up to the legal proceedings, one can only speculate as to whether others will speak out and share their experiences like Felicia Newsome and more have.