‘This Stuff Had Me So Out Of My Mind’: Male Sex Worker Who Allegedly Took Part In Diddy’s Freak Off Parties Makes Claims About The Rapper’s Drug Use

More allegations are coming Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ way, as additional individuals are speaking out about the purported encounters they’ve had with him over the years. Some of the latest claims come from the docuseries The Fall of Diddy (available with a Max subscription), which the rapper’s lawyers have denounced as being “one-sided.” As Combs continues to deny wrongdoing, another exposé has been released and features allegations from others, including a male sex worker, who made claims about drugs and more.

What Did The Sex Worker Say About Their Time Working For Diddy?

Several people with supposed knowledge of the 55-year-old Grammy winner’s personal dealings spoke with Rolling Stone. One of the individuals that the news outlet interviewed was a male sex worker, who went by the pseudonym “Nathan.” In addition to claiming that copious amounts of baby oil were used during Puff Daddy’s freak off parties, he also discussed how chemical substances were involved. Ketamine and Ectasy were allegedly in the mix, with the latter reportedly giving Diddy “that ecstatic feeling he needs for sex.”

Nathan also claimed that while Sean Combs partook in multiple drugs during the freak offs, he had a particular fondness for ketamine (a substance that reportedly factored into the death of actor Matthew Perry). While continuing his recollection of events, Nathan recalled being taken aback by how the “Let’s Get It” performer would use drugs:

I used to think it was insane — this guy would sniff things and black out for 30 minutes. He’d sniff a lot of ketamine and kind of black out in the middle.

Additionally, Nathan revealed his assumption that he was drugged by Diddy during one of the parties. What the interviewee recalled was a “horrible reaction” on his part, and he said, “This stuff had me so out of my mind.” These allegations in Rolling Stone’s piece were accompanied by Nathan’s claims that he can no longer use baby oil “because of all the baby oil I used to put on me.” In the same article, a woman – going by the pseudonym “Nicole” – also backed up the claims about baby oil and Ecstasy usage.

Where Do Things Currently Stand With Diddy’s Legal Situation?

Sean Combs was arrested in New York in September 2024 months after his homes were raided. The searches were in connection with a federal sex-trafficking case and, during those raids, the feds recovered electronic devices, 1,000 bottles of baby oil and more. As it stands, Combs is facing several charges, including alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and more.

Most recently, Diddy was hit with a new indictment, in which prosecutors say he “manipulated” women into engaging in prostitution. Since then, the rapper’s legal team has spoken out, calling the allegation “ridiculous.” They also called out the government for supposedly not being able to differentiate the rapper’s past “girlfriends” from “prostitutes.”

The “Best Friend” performer’s federal sex-trafficking trial is set to begin this coming May 5. Until then, he’ll remain incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. All the while, it remains to be seen whether others might speak out on the Sean John founder’s habits with drugs, baby oil and more as Nathan, Nicole and more have.