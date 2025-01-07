‘You Don’t Do God’s Children Like That’: Former Bad Boy Artist Blasts Diddy And Jay-Z Amid Their Legal Issues

Since Sean Combs’ arrest this past fall, various reports have swirled around him. The man also known as P. Diddy is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and facing federal charges and multiple lawsuits. When it comes to the suits, Diddy along with Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old over two decades ago. Both have denied the claims and, amid their legal woes, former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry is chastising them with his personal thoughts.

The now-53-year-old Mark Curry recently participated in an Instagram Live session, during which he fielded questions from fans. While he discussed a number of topics, the veteran rapper also discussed former collaborator P. Diddy as well as Jay-Z (whose actual name is Shawn Carter). Curry admitted in the video that he doesn’t talk about either of his fellow hip hop veterans these days, yet he did go on to criticize them and allege that their rises within the industry are merely due to them short-changing others:

Don’t think that Jay-Z and Puff are the biggest moguls ever. They’re great people, but what you wanna look at is the great people that weren’t able to become [relevant] because of them people. So we gonna leave them there. How many people could’ve been greater that weren’t made because of [Diddy and Jay-Z’s] empowerment?

Back in 1997, Mark Curry signed with Bad Boy Records, where he found success in the music industry. Amid his accomplishments with the brand was the hit 2001 single, “Bad Boy for Life,” which he performed with Puff Daddy and Black Rob. However, Curry also had his share of issues with Diddy, many of which he outlined in his 2009 book Dancing with the Devil. As was the case with that publication, Curry didn’t mince words when sharing other thoughts during his IG Live, even chastising Jay for not supporting him:

Jay-Z knows my name, Mark Curry. He ain’t ever pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, Mark, man, I understand you going through some things. As part of the industry, somebody who been there with you all the time, what can we do to possibly make sure that you straight?’ … They don’t do that. These [racial slur] is crazy. They crazy. That’s why they going through what they’re going through. You know why? You do not do God’s children like that.

Various Diddy-related lawsuits began to trickle down near the end of 2024 and, around October, the Grammy winner was accused of raping a minor after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. That suit was refiled in December to include Jay-Z, who’s been accused of taking off the young woman’s clothes at a house and raping her, before Diddy allegedly also sexually assaulted her. Shawn Carter denied the claims via a statement he shared shortly after the refiling.

Most of Sean Combs’ famous friends have remained mum on his legal issues as of late, with only a handful choosing to speak out. Combs’ rest came months after his homes were raided as part of a federal investigation into purported sex-trafficking activity. The feds seized numerous items from the rapper's houses, including 1,000 bottles of lubricant. Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and more.

It remains to be seen whether Mark Curry will share more thoughts on either P. Diddy or Jay-Z. But, for now, their lawsuit remains ongoing, and Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial is set to commence on May 5.