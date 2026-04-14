‘It Is Absurd’: Why One Lawyer Thinks Diddy’s Prison Sentence Doesn’t Hold Up
The attorney dropped some thoughts.
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The oral argument-centered hearing centered around Sean “Diddy” Combs’ appeal attempt has come and gone. During that hearing, Combs’ lawyers argued for his sentence to be overturned due to not being comparable to the offenses he was convicted of. Still, prosecutors stood firm in their position that Judge Arun Subramanian’s sentencing was correct. A decision has not been made either way but, in the meantime, a lawyer is sharing their take on why Diddy’s prison sentence does not seem fitting.
For context, the main crux of Team Combs’ argument is that the 56-year-old rapper’s four-year (or 50 month) sentence is the result of Judge Subramanian having upped the punishment using rejected claims. Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering charges. Essentially, Combs’ attorneys now feel the rationale of the judge – who they’ve dubbed a "thirteenth juror” – is influenced by sex-related accusations against Combs.
Lawyer Alexandra Kazarian spoke about all of this during a recent appearance on NewsNation. Kazarian – who previously worked with one of Diddy’s former attorneys, Mark Geragos – was specifically asked if she believed Combs’ punishment didn’t fit his crimes. She ultimately agreed with that assessment and explained her reasoning:Article continues below
The prostitution-related offenses Combs has been convicted of fall under the Mann Act, and his lawyers argue that his sentence is roughly four times larger than the usual punishment for such crimes. On that note, Kazarian also shared the following thoughts on whether the “Been Around the World” rapper would exit prison early:
Ahead of Diddy’s trial, which began in May 2025, much was said about his Freak-Offs, parties for which women were coerced or hired and weighed before performing sex acts for guests. Those sexual encounters were also recorded in several cases, and that detail now factors into the case being made by the Grammy winner’s lawyers. They argue that because of Combs’ penchant for voyeurism (or observing sexual acts) and taping his parties, he’s merely engaged in amateur photography and is protected by the First Amendment.
Sean Combs’ legal team currently views his prison sentence (which he’s serving at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey) as a “perversion of justice,” and they’re seeking his immediate release. Those legal requests coincide with concerns from some of Combs’ former associates (and alleged worries from neighbors) in regard to him being released from prison early. As it stands, though, both the attorneys and the prosecutors must wait for a verdict from the panel of judges before anything progresses with Diddy.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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