‘She Gave Him The Opportunity To Settle The Case.’ Diddy’s Legal Issues Might Have Been Quashed Before They Began If Things Had Gone Differently

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail for the third time, all but assuring that he will remain in prison until his trial begins in May of 2025. Diddy is facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. But even if he is somehow able to escape those charges, he is now facing a host of lawsuits from people claiming to be victims of abuse at the hands of the rapper and those close to him.

And yet, it’s now being claimed that all of the allegations of Diddy may have remained quiet had one of the first legal battles ended differently. In the new podcast The Rise and Fall of Diddy (via Us Weekly) attorney Donte Mills claims that Diddy was given a chance to settle with his ex-girlfriend Cassie (Cassandra Venture) in a way that would have prevented her November 2023 lawsuit from being filed. If that had happened, it’s possible none of the other allegations would have come out. The attorney claims…

I know that both Sean Combs’ attorneys and Cassie’s attorneys were in conversation, in talks, to see if they can resolve the lawsuit, but they were not able to and those settlement negotiations fell through.

Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy accused the rapper and mogul of rape and abuse as well as forcing her to have sex on camera with male prostitutes. Diddy’s house would be raided by federal authorities the following March, so it’s certainly possible that it was this lawsuit that started the investigation or gave it the information it needed to progress.

The allegations are similar to several lawsuits that have been filed against Diddy over the last 12 months. While few of the celebrities that attended Diddy’s famous parties have spoken out, An attorney representing several of the accusers claims that other prominent names were involved in the “freak-offs” and the lawyer has now been sued by at least one person who is claiming they are being accused of false allegation in an attempt to receive a payout.

While a video would later surface showing Diddy abusing Cassie, which he would apologize for, He has denied all the other allegations against him. His attorneys had called Cassie's lawsuit blackmail, but they did ultimately settle.

While it’s impossible to know at this point if Cassie’s lawsuit was the beginning of the chain of events that has landed Diddy in Federal custody, it's possible that the case was proceeding against him behind the scenes, the timing of everything certainly fits. The avalanche of lawsuits against Diddy for wrongdoing certainly all followed Diddy’s arrest. Diddy has continued to proclaim his innocence regarding both the Federal charges and the various lawsuits that have been filed against him.