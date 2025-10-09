I Didn't Have Taylor Swift Describing Zoë Kravitz Destroying Her Bathroom To Catch A Snake As 'The Chicest Thing' On My Bingo Card
Here's Taylor's Version of this story.
If you heard the story about the time Zoë Kravitz and her mom tore up Taylor Swift’s bathroom because of the snake, I bet you didn’t forget it. It’s a truly wild tale! Well, now it has become even more unforgettable, because the pop star shared Taylor’s Version of this situation, I can’t stop thinking about her calling it “the chicest thing.”
So, for a bit of background, about a month ago, Zoë Kravitz was promoting her project on the 2025 movie schedule, Caught Stealing. She appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the film as well as a wild situation she found herself in while staying at Taylor Swift’s house. She recalled her mom’s snake getting stuck in the wall of the singer’s bathroom, and them having to rip it apart to get her. They eventually got the snake, and the bathroom was fixed, so all is well with the world.
Then, Swift told her side of the story when she appeared on the SNL alum’s show to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. While it did involve her bathroom getting ripped apart, she seemed entertained by her friend’s misfortune, as she recalled the phone call she had with her security team about it, explaining:
She then referenced just how stylish Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet, are, and because of that, she figured this whole ordeal looked like a high art photo shoot. Honestly, if anyone can make this look cool, it’d be these two, which leads me to agree with the following point the “Opalite” singer made:
She also noted that Kravitz and Bonet have “elite cheekbones.” And she’s right, they do. If anyone can make this situation look glamorous, I think it’s these two. So, yeah, this whole situation probably was weirdly chic.
Anyway, the story went on, and the pop star recalled how Kravitz didn’t actually tell her about all this until after her bathroom was totally fixed. She figured that would be the case too, as she explained to Meyers:
As you can see in the video above, Swift then went on to explain exactly what happened to Kravitz during this phone call, where the actress was trying to come clean. It was hilarious, as the High Fidelity star exclaimed at the end, “I told them not to tell you!” However, “The Fate of Ophelia” singer said that she was really just laughing over it all for weeks, quipping:
Since the actress fixed the cupboard and considering how bizarre this entire situation is, I think that, like Swift, I would have found this whole thing hilarious. Plus, we know these two are very close -- Kravitz even heard Showgirl early -- which proves how tight they are. Therefore, I think all the reactions had over this fiasco were fitting and very funny.
Now, as the world continues to listen to the “12 bangers” of Life of a Showgirl and take in the fun stories Taylor Swift has been telling on this press tour, I’ll be hoping for some sort of joint interview between her and Kravitz. While that’s a far-fetched dream, I have to hear their back and forth about this ordeal, and I specifically need to know how The Batman actress feels about her friend calling this whole situation chic.
