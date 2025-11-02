Taylor Swift Dated Harry Styles A Million Years Ago. How She Allegedly Feels About Pal Zoë Kravitz Dating Him Now

With so much buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce these days — including why she hasn’t been shown at Chiefs games as much — sometimes it’s easy to forget that the “Out of the Woods” singer has kissed a lot of frogs. That honestly doesn’t seem so bad when those frogs included the likes of Harry Styles but, now that the former One Direction singer has leaped over to Swift’s longtime friend Zoë Kravitz, how does the Eras Tour star feel about it?

It’s been over a decade since Taylor Swift’s short-but-intense romance with Harry Styles — who was the inspiration for "I Knew You Were Trouble" and likely several other songs from her 1989 era. So she allegedly “doesn’t have an issue” with Zoë Kravitz dating him now, according to a source for US Weekly, who said:

Their relationship was so long ago. Harry has moved on, and so has Taylor. They’re friendly when they see each other, which isn’t often but does happen occasionally. It’s all in the past now.

Rumors about a romance between Zoë Kravitz and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer started to circulate in August, and fans are pretty sure they’re still hanging out, as they’ve been photographed together as recently as mid-October. There’s even evidence to suggest these two might be more than casual — it seems the Blink Twice director has already introduced Harry Styles to her dad, Lenny Kravitz.

This is Zoë Kravitz’s first known relationship since she and Channing Tatum ended their engagement in October 2024. They had been together for three years, and he has since moved on with Australian model Inka Williams.

As for how Taylor Swift fits in the picture, she and Zoë Kravitz have been friends at least since 2016 — which was three years after her breakup with Harry Styles — and the two even quarantined together in London when Kravitz was shooting The Batman in 2020. More recently Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet stayed at Swift’s house (and ended up destroying her bathroom) when they had to evacuate due to the L.A. wildfires.

The two have supported each other’s careers over the years — Taylor Swift sneaking photos from inside her screening of The Batman and Zoë Kravitz giving a glowing six-word review to Swift’s most recent album The Life of a Showgirl — so it makes sense that there would be no bad blood between the two over one of Swift's former flames.

Swifties have pieced together several clues over the years that point to the marathon-runner being the muse behind several of Taylor Swift’s songs from 1989. “Style,” for instance, is practically the “As It Was” singer’s name and describes a “James Dean daydream” and “long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt” that seem to allude to her ex.

“Out of the Woods,” meanwhile, references an accident she and Harry Styles were in together with the lyrics: "Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? Twenty stitches in a hospital room," as does “Is It Over Now,” one of the vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swifties can continue to enjoy all of the music about Harry Styles. However, it’s good to hear that he and Taylor Swift are both reportedly thriving in their new relationships and that it apparently hasn’t affected her friendship with Zoë Kravitz.