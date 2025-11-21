Insider Reveals How Britney Spears’ Reunion With Kim and Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Came Together, And What Happened During It
Many fans (myself included) were surprised to pull up Instagram last week to see Britney Spears hanging out with none other than Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé. While they are equally famous and they share mutual friends like Paris Hilton, I’d never given much thought to the pop star running in the same circles as the Kardashian-Jenner family. So how did this meet-up come together? An insider shares what reportedly went down.
According to a source for US Weekly, the girls’ night in was apparently set up by Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson. The trio (plus Hudson) met up at Kim Kardashian’s house, where they took selfies together that ended up going viral when followers were shocked to see these worlds collide. The insider confirmed that the “...Baby One More Time” singer allegedly doesn’t hang out with the Kardashians very often, saying:
The celebrities probably have a lot of similar experiences in what they’ve dealt with in the media and with the paparazzi. Kim and Khloé’s little sister Kylie Jenner even once compared her and Britney Spears’ experiences when talking about photographers trying to take up-skirt shots when she was a teenager.
It seems like a good time was had by all at this reunion. However, despite Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas pajamas and the social media posts showing her, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian in bed, the source alleges that the pop star did not spend the night:
What a special experience that must have been, especially for the little ones! I’m not sure they’re old enough to grasp just how iconic dancing with Britney Spears would be, but I’d imagine someday they’ll be able to appreciate it.
The insider went on to claim that Kim Kardashian and her family are “not in touch often” with Britney Spears, and this doesn’t surprise me. Spears appeared to not even know who Scott Disick was when Pete Davidson posted a photo from their boys’ night a few years ago, so I’d actually be pretty skeptical if the source was trying to paint them as longtime besties.
Still, they have enough in common to feel comfortable around each other, the source said, adding:
Personally, I think it’s great that these two women can come back together, with their days of hitting the clubs with Paris Hilton long behind them. It may not have been the celebrity get-together we expected, but that makes it all the more fun.
