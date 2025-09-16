Zoë Kravitz Knows Fashion Mags Love To Praise Her Looks, But Talks Walking Around ‘With Her Fly Open’

There’s no argument here that Zoë Kravitz makes bold fashion moves on the red carpet. Her famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, did teach her to “beat” her own drum in Hollywood , andThe Batman actress’s daring red carpet style is certainly helping her do just that, as fashion mags continue to praise her style. However, Kravitz finds the praise amusing, considering she talks about walking around with her fly open.

You’ve gotta love Zoë Kravitz not only for her best movies and TV shows , but for her unapologetic style that shows off her beauty and poise. For example, W Magazine put the Big Little Lies actress on the cover of The Fashion Issue, and she made chic couture look incredible and snazzy:

On the cover of W Magazine, the High Fidelity actress is wearing a gold Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress accessorized with an emerald green headscarf and metallic choker. What I love so much about this long-sleeve dress is that the silk-like, thick fabric has a modern edge with its bagginess.

Zoë Kravitz is also shown in the fashion magazine wearing a black Alaïa dress. While this could have been a simple, long, elegant dress, her belly button and hip cut-outs brought edge to the gown that she was glowing in. Talk about a fashion statement that must be remembered.

Funnily enough, the Divergent actress told W Magazine that she doesn’t consider herself to be “cool,” even though her fashion choices that we've seen say otherwise. However, Kravitz has an amusing reason why, and I think this it is something we can all relate to:

I’m very honored that that word is associated with me often, but the other day I came out of the bathroom and my fly was down, which happens maybe 75 percent of the time. Those are the moments when I think it’s funny that people think I’m cool.

Aww, that’s nothing to be ashamed of. There are so many times when we don’t realize we’ve got our fly down. I know I catch myself constantly checking my jeans to make sure. But it’s awesome that the talented actress is acknowledging that flub to show even an A-lister like herself can make fashion mistakes like any other person.

It would be easy to say that Zoë Kravitz is inspirational for her daring fashion moments on the red carpet. In reality, I believe her inspiration lies in how she carries herself and her confidence. For example, critics claimed Kravitz showed up to the 2021 Met Gala “practically naked” with her see-through dress . The Fantastic Beasts actress wasn’t having it, bravely reportedly telling critics, “it’s just a body. we all got em.” That's the kind of response I love to see, and her confidence and nonchalant attitude are inspiring.

The fashion icon’s struggles with social media may have followed after the backlash, but that didn’t stop Kravitz recently from boldly wearing a sheer little black dress at Paris Fashion Week or being full cheeky at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party . With each daring look, Kravitz is glowing with poise that's admirable.

Zoë Kravitz may not always feel cool when her fly is down, but fashion mags and fans will still continue to love the trendsetting fashionista. However, her humble response to this praise is lovely to see, too, and her comments about her pants are certainly relatable.