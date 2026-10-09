I Didn’t See It Coming When Ted Cruz Made A Pitch Perfect Joke About Marvel’s New Zodiac Series

It's an exciting time to be a MCU fan. Because on top of the forthcoming release of the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, a bunch of exciting announcements are coming out New York Comic Con. One such reveal is that a spy thriller series called Zodiac is coming for those with a Disney+ subscription. Surprisingly, politician Ted Cruz had a perfect joke in response.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were hyped about the various reveals that have come out NYCC, although no one was expecting the news about the developing Zodiac series. The studio's official social media put out the following logo, which you can see below:

Not much is known about what's coming with this project, but it's expected to start filming in the spring of 2027. While fans tried to examine the logo for clues (which include the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo), the show's announcement got an unexpected to response from Ted Cruz. He took to his Twitter account to post the following:

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Can’t wait to watch it.

For a politician who is typically known for being dry and quite serious, this is a definite departure. Clearly Cruz has seen the discourse and memes over the last decade or so, which claimed that he was actually the infamous Zodiac killer. He got ahead of the joke regarding the new Marvel series, showing his ability to have a sense of humor about his public image.

For those who might need a little context, the internet's connection with Ted Cruz and the Zodiac Killer go back over a decade. After the allegations were made by a Twitter account in 2013, memes started rolling in about the politician being the still-unidentified serial killer. The discourse got so popular online that by 2016 if you typed "is Ted Cruz" into Google, one of the most popular autofill choices would be "“Is Ted Cruz the Zodiac killer?". Obviously this is not an ideal association for any public figure, let alone one that's in politics.

Of course, this is just the case of the internet taking a joke and rolling with it. Logistically, Cruz wasn't born until 1970, while the Zodiac Killer's rampage was famously in 1968-1969. So while the Zodiac movie's ending continues to be the fodder for chatter, the same is true for the bananas rumor that the GOP figurehead was actually the killer.

Not much is known about what Marvel has up their sleeve for the Zodiac series, but I have to assume this won't be the last Ted Cruz-related meme that'll arrive online. But hey, at least he's found a way to laugh about it.

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It's currently unclear when Zodiac will hit theaters, but the next upcoming Marvel show will be VisionQuest on October 14th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed we get more information about the developing spy series sooner rather than later.