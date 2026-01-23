Selena Gomez Is Kicking Off The Year In Only A Towel, But It’s Her New Hairdo That Has Me Distracted

Selena Gomez had a great 2025, as not only did Only Murders in the Building Season 5 hit Hulu, but she also got married to her supportive and understanding partner, Benny Blanco, and had fashion hits that went from wedding adjacent to Cinderella inspired. The actress/singer/mogul is now starting 2026 by kicking things off in nothing but a towel, however, it’s her new hairstyle that’s got my attention.

What’s Going On With Selena Gomez’s 2026 Hairstyle?

We all know that Selena Gomez is a fashionable lady, and she has been for most of her time at the top. She didn’t become a billionaire beauty mogul outta nowhere, after all. So, even when just checking out her Instagram, it’s not unusual to see her in an assortment of cool looks, which pretty much always include fab hairdos fit for a stylish woman about town. Well, Gomez recently posted some shots of herself in nothing but a towel, and while she looks as gorgeous as always, it’s her hair that’s really got me thinking. Take a look!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Hmmmm. Now, the “Come & Get It” singer has sported bobs of varying lengths over the years, and that hairdo does fit her style and personality perfectly (as do others), so I have no qualms about her chosen length here. My main query is: Girl, why so messy?

It’s not until the third slide that you can see how the style actually looks, with every strand neatly assembled, and yes, her hair looks amazing. The three other slides show the ‘do as though she’s been through a wind tunnel and hasn’t put her hair to rights just yet, with long tendrils swept forward and covering nearly the entire length of her face.

Actually, now that I really look at these pics again, maybe that “towel” is actually a fluffy blanket. If so, could Ms. Gomez be alluding to her love of a mussed-about “bedhead” style that implies…well, you know, a horizontal good time?

At any rate, it does seem that she’s recently cut her strands, as her caption reads simply, “short series” and ends with an emoji of a woman with long hair and scissors. I wonder if the Wizards of Waverly Place star (who recently channeled a different Disney icon in feathers at the 2026 Golden Globes) will stop here, or if this is stage one in a plan to go even shorter. My guess is that if she does, she’ll still look lovely.

Shorter hair might be a good bet for the Emilia Pérez star, as 2026 will likely be another busy year for her. Her hit series is probably releasing Season 6 by the end of this year, and it’s set to film in London, which could mean more flying back and forth for a time than usual for her. She's also still set to lead an upcoming music biopic focused on the life of Linda Ronstadt, and though we’re not sure what the timeline on that movie is just yet, the project’s been on the docket for a couple of years now, so 2026 could see some real movement.

Either way, here’s hoping Gomez is loving her new ‘do, messy or not!