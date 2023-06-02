Emmy Rossum Rocked Gorgeous Curls To Promote New Streaming Show, But Shameless Fans Took Over The Comments

There’s no question that for many of us who watched Shameless Emmy Rossum will always be synonymous with Fiona Gallagher, the eldest sister of the dysfunctional Chicago-based family. So, now that the actress is out and about promoting her new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room , with some gorgeous curls I might add, the fans of the hit Showtime show are flooding the comments showing their love for her.

Emmy Rossum took to Instagram to show off her press day fits and hairdo for The Crowded Room, which comes out on the 2023 TV schedule on June 9. While the actress’ voluminous curls were the star of the show, she was also rocking a gorgeous bright red midi-skirt with a white high-neck T-shirt, white heels and a cream purse. Check out her post:

She looked gorgeous all around, but the comments really focused on her curls, with many making references to her time as Fiona on Shameless, here are a few of the highlights:

Still see Fiona Gallagher 🙂 -lubos.bezak

Looks like Fiona really got her shit together 😍 -iamstephgee

Fiona 😫-nesosslr

Miss u Fiona ❤️-ra_hiim_ou

Fiona 😍-maarta.dream

Fiona!!!! You are everything, I love you! 😍🔥❤️😘 -jessicamojica89

Along with the comments about the eldest Gallagher, there were also many GIFs of Rossum as her iconic Shameless character. Many of them featured her flipping her hair or the wind hitting it just right, showing off those iconic curls.

While Emmy Rossum has many amazing movies and TV shows , like Phantom of the Opera and Mystic River, her run on Shameless is still one of her most iconic roles. While Shameless moved forward without Rossum for Season 10, and Fiona didn’t come back for the series finale either, she’s still loved dearly for that role, and it will likely stick with her for the rest of her career. She was caring and scathing and an overall complex character, and the actress played her perfectly. So, it makes sense that so many fans made callbacks to her time on the Showtime series when they saw this post.

The Shameless hive was for sure thriving in Rossums' comments, however, many others decided to show their love for her curls, posting:

I need to know what this hair care routine is. Your curls are GLORIOUS!! -keisha_belle

I love your hair -teris143

Your hair!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ -sabrinabmakeup

Curls 😍😍😍 -bouncecurl

A goddess 🌟 -jull_6.27

Overall, whether you’re an Emmy Rossum, curly hair, Shameless or The Crowded Room fan, or if you’re all of the above, there’s a lot to love about this post, especially when it comes to this fabulous actress and her gorgeous natural curls.