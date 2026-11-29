The music community has lost yet another member, as Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has sadly died at the age of 85. Love’s passing was announced late this past Saturday by his publicist, though his exact cause of death has not been confirmed, as of this writing. In the aftermath of Love’s death, many have been paying tribute to him, including longtime friend and frequent bandmate John Stamos. Upon hearing about his colleague’s death, Stamos took to social media to share a sweet message and some original art.

Stamos has had a long-standing relationship with The Beach Boys, as he began performing with the group on and off back in the ‘80s. Fans may also remember that the band memorably appeared in a two-part episode of Stamos’ hit show, Full House (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription). Stamos took to Instagram early Sunday morning to share his unfinished drawing of Love and to express “sorrow” while reflecting upon the joy that the late singer/songwriter brought him and so many others:

His post is bittersweet, as it firmly drives home Love’s impact on Stamos amid the latter reckoning with his mentor’s death. His statement reads as follows:

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Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.

Stamos’ post was also met with a number of comments from fans who conveyed their own condolences. Additionally, several of the Grandfathered alum’s celebrity friends, like Howie Mandel and Dave Coulier, shared thoughtful responses. Take a look:

I’m so sorry John. He was lucky to have you as a friend ❤️ - Howie Mandel

Love you, my brother. Mike was always so kind and would laugh at my silly jokes. I was always a Beach Boys fan and to get to know them from our Full House days was an honor and privilege. Love forever - Dave Coulier

I’m sorry pal. Thank you for introducing me to this legend who made so many people happy ❤️❤️❤️ - Jeff Ross

I love you John, I am so deeply sorry. Your relationship with him was so special and so inspiring and incredible. What a profound legacy he will leave on the world!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - Kelly Rizzo

I’m so sorry for your loss John. ❤️ - Josh Gad

Sorry for your loss, John. A great loss to the world. Beautiful tribute to a beautiful man. Love the portrait too. 🙏💔 - Cary Elwes

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Born in Los Angeles on March 14, 1941, Mike Love co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 with his cousins – Dennis, Carl and Brian Wilson. While the group ultimately found success, the band would also experience drama, with much of that involving Love. Even though the performer was beloved, he also became known for his conflicts with his bandmates. Love’s spats with (fellow music icon) Brian, in particular, received much attention, as Love sued his cousin for defamation in 1992 and did so again in 1993 for allegedly not receiving writing credits for various Beach Boys songs and received over $13 million in compensation as a result.

Love’s death comes over a year after Brian Wilson’s passing, as the latter died in June 2025 at 82 due to respiratory arrest brought upon by other ailments. Despite their differences, Love still praised Wilson upon his passing. In recent months, Love had also been experiencing health challenges, with Stamos even addressing that during a performance this past October.

John Stamos can credit his performances with The Beach Boys for some of the most memorable moments in his career and, even last year, the group rocked out at Disney World’s Epcot. The music, at times, also provided catharsis for Stamos, who even paid tribute to the late Bob Saget during one particular concert. It’s sad that Stamos now finds himself mourning yet another member of the group, but it’s sweet that he – and others – are paying tribute to Love.

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We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Mike Love’s family and friends during this time.