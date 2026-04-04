Fallout Just Hit A Major Amazon Prime Milestone, And Reacher Better Watch Out

Fallout Season 2 finished up its run on the 2026 TV schedule a little while ago, and it’s possible that fans are still thinking about that game-changing season finale. While there’s a lot to chew on, devotees have the luxury of knowing that the sci-fi series has already been renewed for a third season. Now, new data suggests that Prime Video’s confidence in the show is indeed paying off. Per a new report, the video game-inspired series just reached a massive milestone that puts it in league with fellow Prime original Reacher.

When the first season of Fallout dropped in April 2024, it made quite an impression. That momentum apparently carried into Season 2, as THR reports that 83 million viewers worldwide tuned in for the show’s latest batch of episodes. To be more precise, those people at least watched a portion of the series, and that hefty figure was calculated from the season’s first 13 weeks of release. Also, Season 1 apparently saw a boost in viewership, too and, per Amazon, 100 million people have seen at least a few minutes of the entire series.

Of course, what’s also notable here is that these benchmarks now put Fallout in some seriously rarified air. The series – which is produced by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet – is now only second to Reacher on the all-time viewership list of returning Prime Video shows. Needless to say, that’s mighty impressive, especially considering how popular that Alan Ritchson-led show has been throughout its first three seasons.

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The Ghoul actor Walton Goggins also seemed to be pleased with the accomplishments, as the fan-favorite actor took to Instagram to post about it. His co-stars, Aaron Moten and Adam Faison, responded to the post as did several of other notable celebrities:

Aaron Moten : 🤝♾️

: 🤝♾️ Aaron Paul : 🚀🚀🚀

: 🚀🚀🚀 Michelle Monaghan : Bravo buddyyyyy!!

: Bravo buddyyyyy!! Patrick Schwarzenegger : Congrats 👏

: Congrats 👏 Adam: Faison: MHMMMMM

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for the recent viewership success Wagner and Robertson-Dworet’s video game adaptation has experienced. There could be a word-of-mouth element to all of this, of course. Something that's also interesting though, is that for Season 2, Prime Video made a change in the way the episodes were released. For the first season, all installments were released simultaneously, while they were released weekly for Season 2.

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That altered release strategy seemingly represented Amazon’s hope to build on the show’s hype and keep conversations going longer. Again, we can’t say for sure just how much that may or may not have helped Fallout with these latest achievements. However, given the data, I can’t imagine how weekly releases would’ve hurt the show.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Prime Video were to stick to that method of releasing episodes for the third season, which fans already have questions about. The finale leaves a lot of plot threads dangling (including the prospect of an unlikely partnership being formed). What’s been confirmed thus far, though, is that Season 3 will dive deeper into the lore of New Vegas, which could be an exciting prospect for fans of the games. Of course, fans can also expect Goggins to suit back up as Ghoul (a.k.a. Cooper Howard).

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I’m interested in seeing not just Fallout Season 3 but how the show’s viewership holds up as time goes on. Additionally, I’ll be watching that same metric when it comes to Reacher, which is returning for a “high-octane” fourth season. Reacher’s upcoming episodes may create some distance in the streaming numbers, though Fallout still sits quite close to the show. Time will tell how the stats shift but, in the meantime, check out the latest seasons of both shows using a Prime Video subscription.