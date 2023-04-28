Forget Vagina Gummies, Travis Barker Just Announced An Enema Kit With An Apropos Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have proven to be pretty open about their bodies and their sex life, sharing NSFW details about their fertility journey and flaunting their love with open-mouth tongue kisses . But the Blink 182 drummer was doing that long before he joined the cast of The Kardashians, and anybody who was around in the late ‘90s remembers seeing Barker and his bandmates running around naked in the “What’s My Age Again?” music video. So forget Kardashian’s vagina gummies ; Barker has introduced an enema kit, and you already know what the name of it is.

Travis Barker has partnered with the Liquid Death canned water company to produce the Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit (opens in new tab). The name is a reference to Blink 182’s 1999 album Enema of the State, which featured hits including the aforementioned “What’s My Age Again?,” “All the Small Things” and “Adam’s Song.” In the promo video, Barker (nude and pixelated from the waist down) credits his musical success and marriage into reality TV’s royal family with having used Liquid Death as an enema. Barker claims:

What’s my secret? How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death Mountain Water in my asshole.

According to the very, very real testimonials in the video, engaging in an Enema of the State enema will propel you to become the singer in a death metal band, speak Mandarin, be at the front of the human centipede or — if you’re a cannibal — eat people less. Check out the ad for yourself:

I’m so perplexed by what I’ve just witnessed. The collectible costs $182 per kit, which is a lot for a can of water and an enema bulb. (Yes, I get the Blink 182 reference, but still!) The value is clearly in the autographed can of Liquid Death water and the beautiful packaging.

This is a great move for Travis Barker, in my opinion, and honestly Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge should be kicking themselves for not jumping ass-first into the enema business as well, no matter how much of a joke this product is (and I’m really still not sure). At least there was a warning included in the ad in regards to activity in or near your or your friends’ buttholes:

The Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit is not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first.

Maybe this is the kind of warning that fans wanted from Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Purr, her new gummy for vaginal health. The probiotic claims to help “bring balance back to your vaginal microbiome,” however, the product was met with backlash from some gynecologists, who cautioned people against taking medical advice from celebrities.

That said, do I think people are going to pay the $182 and use this enema kit on themselves? Abso-freaking-lutely. The biggest question is whether or not they’ll acquire the services of a hot nurse to snap on the rubber gloves beforehand.