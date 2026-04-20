Travis Barker Sent A Sweet Message For Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday, But I See What Fans Were Saying About That Toe-Sucking Pic

The royal couple of PDA is back! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been known for their public makeouts and open-mouth tongue kisses pretty much since they confirmed their relationship five years ago, but I’d have to say they’ve been a little quiet lately in that department. Not anymore! The Blink 182 drummer shared a sweet message in honor of Kourt’s 47th birthday, as well as a carousel of pics, and I agree with what fans have to say about the toe-sucking.

The oldest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated another year of life Saturday, and her husband posted an Instagram tribute with plenty of photos of, presumably, events from the past year. Travis Barker’s caption included a loving message of thanks for her being “an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans.” Check it out below:

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) A photo posted by on

Khloé and Kim Kardashian were among the commenters, with Travis Barker agreeing “1000%” with Khloé calling her older sister “the cutest girl ever.” The drummer’s son Landon Barker also weighed in with several heart emojis.

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Fans said they loved to see the musician’s adorable post to his wife; however, there was one slide in the collection of photos that some weren't quite as on board with:

(Image credit: Travis Barker's Instagram)

I fully understand that if I’m looking at pics from Kravis, I’m likely to see some tongue. Even in the second slide, Travis Barker is actually licking Kourtney Kardashian’s head, not kissing it, as I first thought. But by the time I reached the end of the carousel, I simply wasn’t expecting to see Kourtney’s toes stuck right in her husband’s mouth. I can only pray for his sake that she doesn’t subscribe to the Benny Blanco foot care plan.

Other fans also shared their honest opinions about the toe pic, writing:

I definitely could've done without the last picture lmao. super sweet pics tho. – evievictorious

– evievictorious Now why the last photo? – healthy.gym.fit

– healthy.gym.fit Are the toe sucking pics necessary Travis – allymichh

– allymichh I knew there was going to be a foot picture 😂 – anthonythebarber916

Sure, many fans would have been fine to not think about Travis Barker sucking Kourtney Kardashian’s toes, but there were plenty of people who definitely didn’t mind. That includes TV host Naz Perez, who wrote:

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last pic for me 😍

When it comes to feet — looking at them, licking them, whatever — to each his own. I think it’s great to see Kravis still so into each other, especially with their blended family’s seven kids running around.

Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of the couple soon as fans await news regarding The Kardashians Season 8. The reality series is supposed to return to the 2026 TV schedule, but no premiere date has yet been announced. For now we’ll have to settle for their social media posts and streaming past seasons with our Hulu subscriptions.